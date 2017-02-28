VOL. 132 | NO. 42 | Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Brazilian journalist and photographer Sergio Poroger will discuss and sign “Cold Hot,” his photographic book documenting the sights and sounds of the southeastern United States, Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Visit staxmuseum.com for details.

The Orpheum Theatre will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Tuesday, Feb. 28, through March 5 at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for show times and tickets.

Black Lives Matter Memphis will hold a community forum on criminal justice, education and jobs Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at Freedom’s Chapel Christian Church, 961 Getwell Road. The event is the third stop in the neighborhood community forum series. Email blacklivesmattermemphis@gmail.com for more information.

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 101: Becoming a Supplier: Are you Ready?” Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., room L50. Learn how to do business with the city of Memphis and register as a supplier on site. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 301: Certification Registration Rally: Getting on the OBDC Registry” Wednesday, March 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., room L50. Gain a more in-depth understanding of the city’s Supplier Diversity programs and how to leverage them to grow your business. Also, register your certifications on site with access to standby assistance. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will exhibit “Autobiography: Works by Martha Kelly” Thursday, March 2, through March 31 in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. A closing reception will be held March 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

The Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will meet Thursday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Shane Hunt, dean of the College of Business at Arkansas State University, will present “Try Before You Buy: My Thoughts on the Future of Marketing.” Cost is $15 for members and $25 for pre-registered nonmembers. Visit memphisama.org.