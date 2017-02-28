Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 42 | Tuesday, February 28, 2017

AT&T-Time Warner Deal May Have Easier Path to Approval

By TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner may be getting an easier path to approval after the chief telecommunications regulator says it isn't likely to review the deal.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is telling The Wall Street Journal that the agency likely won't be involved because of changes in the deal's structure.

Last week, magazine publisher and TV station owner Meredith announced plans buy Time Warner's lone TV station for $70 million. AT&T's takeover of that station would have meant an FCC review.

FCC spokesman Neil Grace confirmed Pai's comments to The Associated Press.

The Justice Department still needs to approve the merger. But the FCC was considered the tougher cop. It must determine a deal is in the public interest, a broader criteria than antitrust.

Pai has been taking more industry-friendly stances on many issues since President Donald Trump appointed him FCC chairman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 68 68 2,786
MORTGAGES 63 63 3,496
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 169 169 6,591
BANKRUPTCIES 56 56 2,238
BUSINESS LICENSES 36 36 1,085
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 75 75 2,383
MARRIAGE LICENSES 27 27 581

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.