5 Keys to Good Collaboration

VOL. 132 | NO. 42 | Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Back End of Innovation Conference keynote by Daniel Shapiro, associate professor of psychology, Harvard Medical School/McLean Hospital, and associate director of Harvard International Negotiation Project

Daniel Shapiro begins his keynote by the fantasy of how easy innovation can be – and how it crashes against the steel wall of the reality.

“The key to successful commercialization is successful collaboration,” he claims. “Think of the conflicts, the stress, the negotiations – and imagine if you can streamline that process and make it even 5 percent better. It’s an emotional problem, not a rational one.”

Shapiro proposes a framework for socializing the efforts, to better understand the emotional side of collaboration and deal more effectively with the emotions of others.

The primary question is: How do you deal with emotions? The default is to suspend emotions, but the reality is that you cannot. Emotions are complicated and complex, but they’re essential to the human experience and meaningful collaboration.

Don’t focus on emotions directly is his advice. Instead, focus on core concerns.

The five basic core concerns are: appreciation, affiliation, role, status and autonomy. If you deal well with these five concerns, you are in a better position.

Let’s start with appreciation. No one likes to feel unheard, devalued or not understood. Appreciation has a big impact on emotions. This is a key tool to getting concepts approved. How do you do it? Here are three basic tactics:

1. Understand the other person’s point of view.

2. Find merit in what they think, feel or do.

3. Communicate your understanding.

This is the most powerful tool for executives in negotiating. The key is listening – and also asking good, open-ended questions.

The next core concern is autonomy. Autonomy is the freedom to make decisions without imposition from others. When someone’s autonomy feels imposed upon, professionals get defensive.

How do you deal with autonomy? Always consult before deciding.

Affiliation is the emotional connection between you and others. The ideal is to turn an adversary into a colleague. To build affiliation, don’t walk in and state a position. Rather, walk in and ask for advice authentically.

Status is about who is up and who is down. Status is your standing in relation with another.

The final of the five concerns is role. We play pre-established roles. Strategy: Shape your roles and theirs.

To stimulate helpful emotions:

1. Respect autonomy.

2. Build affiliation.

3. Acknowledge status.

4. Shape a fulfilling role.

5. Express appreciation.

Seek to understand all parties’ emotions.

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.