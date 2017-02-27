Waddell: 2017 a Year for ‘Shifting Gears’

VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

David Waddell will be in Florida this week for a meeting with the very first client of his namesake Memphis-based investment firm, Waddell & Associates. On the same trip down there a year ago, Waddell recalls being encouraged to “be bold” in his decisions and leadership of the firm.

Boldness, of a sort, was a theme of Waddell’s most recent “State of the Union,” an annual presentation that serves as a combination crash course in macroeconomics as well as a deep dive into how his firm performed and where it’s going next.

The theme Waddell has chosen for 2017? “Shifting gears.”

“We’re going from monetary stimulus led by (Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen) to fiscal stimulus led by Donald (Trump) and friends,” Waddell told his audience at Shelby Farms’ FedEx Event Center. “We’re going to rotate away, I guess, from this elite vision of globalization to nationalism. We’re going to move away from economic redistribution to economic acceleration, from disinflation to inflation, from falling yields to rising yields, dollar weakness to dollar strength, chasing safety to chasing risk.”

And he couldn’t resist adding – “to winning” from, well, the opposite of that.

Heady stuff, but Waddell has never been accused of being a glass-half-empty sort of investment professional. Driving the point even farther home, one of the slides in his presentation was of a suited man pulling away his clothes a la Clark Kent, to reveal the financial Man of Steel underneath.

For his presentation, Waddell expounded on everything from the rise of automation – and the effects it is having and will have on the national and local economies – as well as a dive into his firm’s 2016 investment strategy and returns.

His outlook for 2017 is driven in part by an awareness that the U.S. has been in a kind of protracted recovery period since the Great Recession for a while now. It’s the third-longest post-WWII expansion, Waddell told his audience, but it has also been the slowest.

“Monetary policy has proven not really to be enough,” Waddell said. “Now, I actually give the Fed some credit. It’s really been the only game in town for quite a while. They pulled three rabbits out of a hat – first, they took interest rates down to zero, and then they printed a bunch of money and bought a bunch of bonds to take long-term interest rates down to zero. And then last year they were compensating for disfunction in Washington and trying to goose the economy through a dollar devaluation policy they would never admit to, but that ended up not being enough.”

So we all went to the voting box, Waddell said, and elected – cue the slide of President Trump – “that guy.”

“And we did it because we’re greedy and want some fiscal stimulus,” Waddell said, before laying out the Trump agenda. “Supposedly, we’re going to get $1 trillion worth of infrastructure spending. We’re going to add 4 to 5 percent to the defense budget. We’re going to – bigly! – cut taxes. And according to Donald and a group of CEOs, we’re going to cut regulation by 75 to 80 percent, which is great. And then there’s this trillion dollars that’s overseas mostly in Apple’s pockets, but we’re going to repatriate that without consequence, and that’s going to goose the economy.”

What does all that amount to? Assuming it all did come to pass, a big if, then “there’s going to be economic growth.”

What Waddell thinks “Trumponomics” means for markets – a positive direction for equities. Improvement in the growth rate for earnings for the S&P 500.

The primary threat? “While Trump may have a mandate, he still has to get through Congress for it to manifest.”