Transit Portion of Sara Kyle’s Bill Adopted by Governor

VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

NASHVILLE – Part of a plan by Sen. Sara Kyle and Rep. John Ray Clemmons to help local governments raise funds for mass transit projects is being adopted by Gov. Bill Haslam for his IMPROVE Act.

The Republican governor added a section of the Kyle-Clemmons TNForward plan to his proposal this week, enabling local governments to hold referendums to increase the tax on property, business, motor vehicle, rental cars, tourist accommodations, residential development or tourist development zones to raise revenue for public transit.

The governor’s bill initially allowed increases for the local option sales tax only for cities and counties, but the new options could be used by all counties and the state’s four largest cities, Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

“After discussions with stakeholders over the past several weeks, the amendment gives local governments more flexibility on how to fund public transit projects, if approved by local voters through referendum,” Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals says in a statement.

Mayors in the state’s largest cities support increased opportunities for raising revenue, and Nashville is part of a regional transit plan that is expected to cost $6 billion over 25 years.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is a strong proponent of the initiative, saying it will provide “critical resources” for better transit to meet Memphians’ needs.

“The bill gives us options, and if it passes, we would have to seriously lay out a plan and get the public buy-in – before we put it on the ballot. As a result, I cannot lay out how we would spend the money before we get public input. The foundation for improving MATA (Memphis Area Transit Authority) lies in building support for public transportation.

“Memphians increasingly understand that our ability to improve public transit will determine how well the city and county fully achieve ambitious goals for the future – whether in economic development, poverty reduction, talent retention and attraction, sustainability, or growth,” Strickland says. “It is difficult to identify another investment that can have such far-reaching impact on families with children, affluent professionals, high school and college students, the working poor, and everyone in between.”

Kyle, a Memphis Democrat, says she and Clemmons introduced the funding bill to put new, creative ideas on the table to move “this important policy discussion forward. While we still have objections to certain components of the governor’s funding plan, this certainly makes it much more attractive.”

The governor’s proposal would add 7 cents to the gas tax and 12 cents to the diesel tax in addition to raising vehicle registration costs and fees for rental cars and alternative vehicles such as electric and propane. The increases are to be offset by reductions in business taxes, the Hall tax on investments and a 0.5 percent cut in the grocery tax.

Democrats are pushing a bill to phase out the 5 percent grocery tax over 10 years to help working-class families adjust to higher gas taxes.

But while Clemmons and Kyle are seeking a lower increase in the gas and fuel taxes than Haslam, they are trying to give local governments, especially the state’s biggest cities, a method for raising large amounts of money for major transit projects. Kyle believes the option is important for Memphis and Shelby County to expand bus service.

“One of the chief goals of our plan is to empower local governments and give them more discretion to choose the funding tool or tools that work best for their county or city,” Clemmons says. “Our local governments, both rural and urban, must be able to create revenue in an acceptable manner that fits their respective needs.”

Clemmons says he and Kyle believe increasing the sales tax would put an unfair burden on working families. Tax experts believe the sales tax is regressive because it forces people of lower economic means to spend a greater percentage of their income on necessities.

“Gov. Haslam’s amended language is a significant win for local governments, and we appreciate the inclusion of this component of our plan in his funding proposal,” Clemmons says. “We’ll continue to push for inclusion of our other ideas, including allowing counties to benefit from their own economic growth and invest surplus revenue into transportation infrastructure for the purpose of facilitating continued growth.”

The Clemmons-Kyle TNForward proposal would increase the gas tax by 5 cents per gallon up to 26.4 cents, add 9 cents to the diesel tax pushing it to 27.4 cents, indexing them to inflation and population growth, as well as increase vehicle registration fees and pass an open container law.

All told, the plan would bring in $301.7 million more for state and local governments, all of which would go to the transportation fund to start cutting into a $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects statewide. The governor’s plan would provide about $400 million.

The Clemmons-Kyle plan also would allow creation of a Transportation Services District of Middle Tennessee Regional Transit Authority counties where surplus sales and use tax revenues collected would be allotted to those counties for local infrastructure projects.

The governor’s fuel-tax proposal was postponed Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the House Transportation Subcommittee after a competing plan was introduced that would take a small percentage of state sales taxes and apply it to transportation projects. The meeting was abruptly adjourned in a procedural move.

Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter covering the Legislature for The Memphis Daily News. He can be reached at sstockard44@gmail.com.