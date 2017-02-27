The Week Ahead: February 28-March 6

VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

It's Monday, Memphis – time to peek at this week's (very busy) dance card, from the opening of Graceland's $45 million entertainment complex to a showcase of the latest high-tech ag innovations to a celebration of some local "hidden figures." Check out what else you need to know about in The Week Ahead...

Elvis Presley’s Memphis, the second part of Graceland’s recent expansion in Whitehaven formally opens to the public Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony across the street from the mansion, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, doing the honors.

The 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex replaces Graceland Plaza, where tourists have boarded buses for the last 30 years to go up the hill across the street.

The opening, which includes other festivities into the weekend, follows the October debut of Guest House at Graceland, the $92 million, 450-room resort-hotel north of Graceland that is Memphis’ third-largest hotel in terms of rooms.

High Ground News and EPIcenter will host the Economic Justice in the City forum, a free panel discussion at Clayborn Temple, Tuesday evening at 6:30.

The panel features Darrell Cobbins of Universal Commercial; Elizabeth Lemmonds of EPIcenter; Cynthia Daniels, organizer of Black Restaurant Week; Montgomery Martin of Montgomery Martin contractors; and Joann Massey, the city’s director of business diversity and compliance. Wendi C. Thomas will moderate the discussion.

One of the hot movies out right now, “Hidden Figures,” is still showing in Memphis, and you should do yourself a favor and see it if you get a chance. Without giving away too much, the story is about some unsung heroes of the U.S. space program.

In a similar vein, Shelby County Schools on Monday is presenting “Hidden Figures of Shelby County” in celebration of Black History Month and to honor unsung heroes locally for their contributions and dedication to children and their families in Memphis. The program kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Maxine Smith STEAM Academy, 750 East Parkway South.

Memphis creatives, this one’s for you: the first Thursday of every month, Creative Works hosts In Good Company, which this time around will be at the Memphis Made Tap Room, 768 S. Cooper, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The purpose? Meet other local creatives. Find a new freelance gig thanks to these connections. Unwind after work. Catch up with fellow creatives. And to generally just be “in good company.”

Brazilian journalist and photographer Sergio Poroger is making two Memphis stops on his book tour. He’ll be discussing and signing his book “Cold Hot,” which documents the sights and sounds of the southeastern United States, Monday from from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at B.B. King’s Blues Club, 143 Beale St., and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave.

It’s a triple-threat with cognac, premium cigars and luxury cars, including NBA player-owned cars on display. Saturday’s Cognac, Cars & Cigars fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Mid-South also will feature local cuisine, live music and more. The fun runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Pink Palace front lawn.

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show, a long-running agricultural expo, is Friday and Saturday at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, featuring lots of farm machinery, technology and some workshops and seminars on agricultural topics.

Make sure to check out the AgLaunch Startup Station, which is being billed as “Shark Tank meets the farm.” Throughout the day Friday, more than a dozen startups and university teams will pitch their innovative technologies and ideas to investors, farmers and agribusiness reps.

The Memphis Grizzlies play their first home game after the NBA All-Star break on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at FedExForum against the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies were 34-24 at the break before playing a pair of road games and right in the middle of the fight for Western Conference playoff seeding.

University of Memphis men’s basketball concludes its home schedule Thursday with an 8 p.m. game vs. Tulane. The Tigers are still jockeying for position within the American Athletic Conference and hoping to finish no worse than fifth so they won’t have to play on the first day of the AAC Tournament.

If you’re looking for a short road trip, the University of Memphis baseball team will play at Ole Miss at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers then play Georgia Southern at FedExPark in a three-game weekend series. Friday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m., Saturday’s first pitch is 2 p.m. and Sunday’s game is 1 p.m.

The free Stax @ 60 concert series kicks off this week with Memphis roots rocker John Paul Keith. The concert, titled “The Early Satellite Recordings – Stax Goes Rockabilly,” celebrates the early years of Stax, and he’ll also be performing some of his original songs.

Thursday’s concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore Ave.

Memphis artist Martha Kelly’s exhibition “Autobiography” opens Thursday at Gallery Ten Ninety One in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road.

Martha illustrates Memphis life and culture each month for The Daily News and The Memphis News. For the “Autobiography” exhibition, which runs through March 31, she gets introspective with a mix of traditional self-portraits and other self-revealing paintings.

The Shelby County Schools board meets Tuesday evening in what is an off week for the Shelby County Commission and the Memphis City Council. The city administration will hold the second in a series of public hearings on Mayor Jim Strickland’s deannexation proposal Wednesday evening in Southwind. The Southwind area is one of seven areas Strickland is exploring for possible deannexation. The 5:30 p.m. session takes place at Southwind High School.

And the Downtown Memphis Commission Design Review Board will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the DMC’s 114 N. Main office. On the agenda: Arnold’s BBQ’s application for a second location in Downtown Memphis.

