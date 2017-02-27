MPO Grants, Trolley Trials Point to Visible Spring for MATA

VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

A set of grants totaling $2.2 million from the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization to the city and Memphis Area Transit Authority is aimed at pedestrian, bicycle and mass transit projects.

That includes $500,000 for MATA’s Crosstown corridor route as well as $150,000 to install 400 bike racks along MATA routes and bike lockers at MATA transit stations.

“A seamless transition between the so-called first- or last-mile connection of a transit trip is necessary,” said John Lancaster, MATA planning and scheduling director, in a written statement. “Without it, transit may remain inaccessible to a large number of people.”

The largest block of funding in the set of six projects is $750,000 to the city for modernizing traffic signals and pedestrian crossings at Central Avenue and East Parkway as well as Central Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard. Sidewalk repairs and bus shelter relocations on Central between East Parkway and Early Maxwell are also part of the undertaking.

The city was awarded $425,250 for pedestrian crossing signals on the Shelby Farms Greenline and signage at all Greenline intersections that currently don’t have signals of any kind.

Another $220,000 is for an enhanced pedestrian crossing in front of Kirby High Schools at Timber Trail Crossing and Kirby Parkway, and $106,600 is for the planning and design of sidewalk repairs and infill along Mullins Station Road between Macon Road and the Shelby Farms Greenline.

The MATA grants, in particular, preview a spring and summer in which longer-term changes to the city’s bus system should become more visible.

On a related note, Downtowners should start to see trolleys on the tracks in a few months, the CEO of the Memphis Area Transit Authority said Thursday, Feb. 23.

But getting on one of the trolleys, which have been out of service for more than two years, will probably have to wait until the end of the year.

“Hopefully by the end of the year,” was how MATA interim CEO Gary Rosenfeld put it Thursday, Feb. 23, during a tour of the MATA trolley barn to tout the end of a long period of not only rebuilding a few trolleys but also building maintenance and operations procedures from the ground up.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done. … A lot of this activity is going to move out into the public sphere,” he said. “People are going to see our technicians out and about, our rail mechanics out and about – start to see some cars and testing service toward the end of the springtime maybe early part of the summertime.”

The trolley system was shut down in June 2014 after two trolley fires and a recommendation from the American Public Transportation Association that MATA overhaul its existing trolleys or buy new ones.

After the shutdown, MATA president and CEO Ron Garrison discovered no maintenance schedules or procedures were in place for the trolleys, some of which had been renovated in the early 1990s when they were 100 years old.

Since then, the transit authority has built new procedures and schedules as well as a training program and has set up a path through a thicket of federal safety regulations.

“That’s what we’ve been working on,” Rosenfeld said. “We’re at that point now where we’ve got the first couple of cars done and now the next few cars should go very quickly. We are just following the plan now. We are not having to write the plan.”

The transit authority also said the two trolley fires – one in 2013 and the other in 2014 – were caused by a surge of 4,000 amps of power through the trolley system that should have tripped several breakers. The breakers, according to MATA’s investigation, either weren’t working or weren’t in place.