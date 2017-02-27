Last Word: The Governor's Race, Beale Street Complications and Southern Avenue

VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

A close one for the Tigers Sunday at the Forum but Houston still wins 72-71. One more home game Thursday against Tulane and a road game Saturday against SMU before March Madness begins. As that was happening here, better results in Denver Sunday where the Grizz beat the Nuggets 105-98.

So there I was Saturday surrounded by Democrats and Republicans – actually they were in different parts of town having events at the same time Saturday evening, which makes this visually less dramatic but more challenging in terms of logistics.

The Shelby County Republican Party had its annual Lincoln Day Gala near the University of Memphis. Democrats had an Obama Day event at the same time in Midtown – the event space on Madison Avenue west of McLean that old people like me with ticket stubs still call The Music Hall.

To be clear, there still is no Shelby County Democratic Party. The state party abolished the local party last year because it has been a certified political dysfunctional mess for long before that. So the Saturday Democratic event was called by the Shelby County Young Democrats, which are also an organization chartered by the state party and not abolished by the state party.

Cardboard cut-outs of Presidents Lincoln, Reagan, Bush (George W.) and Trump at Lincoln Day and at least five likely Republican contenders for Governor in 2018.

In Midtown, the Democrats had a smaller crowd and no cardboard cutouts, but they had the mayor of Nashville, Megan Barry also talking about the Governor’s race in 2018.

Financial planner David Waddell on a move from globalization to nationalism, an extended economic recovery period and what the Trump White House’s financial agenda means if it all gets through Congress.

Speaking of the recession, Andy Meek’s cover story in our weekly, The Memphis News, talks with founders of several Memphis businesses who have timing in common. They stepped out there with their ventures at the onset of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and all of them are still in business today.

Beale Street just got a whole lot more complicated with a vote by the Downtown Memphis Commission board as the weekend began to seek an extension and expansion of its role as interim manager of the entertainment district.

For several years we’ve been looking for the announcement that came Friday about the Hickman Building Downtown – an eyesore for years across from the YMCA on Madison. SouthernSun is now making moves to turn the office space into its new headquarters.

In South Main, work underway on the expansion of Sugar Services – one of the last remaining industrial tenants in the area.

The expansion of Sedgwick Claims Management comes with a $10.4 million property tax abatement over 15 years. That was approved as the weekend began by EDGE, meeting in special session.

As the week begins in the Tennessee Legislature, Gov. Bill Haslam has adopted funding for mass transit proposed by state Senator Sara Kyle of Memphis into his gas tax proposal.

Haslam was one of seven Republican governors outlining a plan to block grant Medicaid to states and not scrap Obamacare until there is replacement.

Haslam is on the road campaigning for his gas tax package and he is hearing from Tennesseans in rural areas who argue they will pay more because they drive longer distances.

A Memphis food service program funded by the state under investigation by the state. Heal Thyself Deliverance Temple caught the eye of the comptroller's office for $13,000 more in claims it filed for in what the comptroller says were falsified claims. The program is no longer in the state program and the results of the state investigation have been sent to prosecutors here.

As the week ended here, a ruling from the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on a Memphis death row murder case will probably mean a retrial for Andrew Thomas, convicted for the murder in the robbery of an armored car guard who was picking up a cash deposit at a Walgreens. At issue is $750 the FBI paid Thomas’s girlfriend after Thomas was convicted of the robbery in Memphis federal court but before he was tried and convicted of the murder in state court.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich is asking the state Attorney General to appeal the 6th Circuit ruling. She was the prosecutor in the state murder trial and said again Friday that she never knew about the FBI payment until 2011 when it came up in federal court testimony on the appeal. The appeals court didn’t see it that way, saying they almost considered a ruling on prosecutorial misconduct until the decision to remand made that a moot point.

They will be in South Main Friday for an album release party and show at Loflin Yard. But the debut album by Southern Avenue dropped last Friday on Stax. The in-store listening party debut is Thursday at Shangri-La in Midtown. Songs from the album have been popping up individually here and there on social media and the band’s remake of “Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love,” an Ann Peebles' cover, was at the top of the iTunes blues hot tracks list a bit earlier this month.

More music in the look at the week ahead with the opening Thursday of Elvis Presley’s Memphis, the $45 million entertainment complex across Elvis Presley Boulevard from Graceland.

The Memphis News Almanac: Wolfchase opens, Regions new bank branch, the hand in the window and Jimmy Reed at The Cadillac Club.