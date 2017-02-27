VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

The Orpheum Theatre will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Tuesday, Feb. 28, through March 5 at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for show times and tickets.

Memphis Bar Association will hold a seminar on Helping Businesses Make Decisions in 2017 Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the bar association, 145 Court Ave., suite 301. Mackie Gober and Wesley Grace of SEACAP Financial will discuss decisions businesses face, such as how to boost sales/profit margins, when to consider alternate forms of financing, whether it’s time to expand, and more. Visit memphisbar.org or call 901-260-3275 for registration costs and details.

Black Lives Matter Memphis will hold a community forum on criminal justice, education and jobs Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at Freedom’s Chapel Christian Church, 961 Getwell Road. The event is the third stop in the neighborhood community forum series. Email blacklivesmattermemphis@gmail.com for more information.

The American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists at UT Health Science Center is partnering with Fred’s Pharmacy to provide free blood pressure screenings through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Screenings will be given Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at three Fred’s locations: 6500 Quince Road, 6064 Stage Road and 1290 Lamar Ave. Fred’s will donate $1 to the American Heart Association for every screening performed.

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 101: Becoming a Supplier: Are you Ready?” Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., room L50. Learn how to do business with the city of Memphis and register as a supplier on site. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

The Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will meet Thursday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Shane Hunt, dean of the College of Business at Arkansas State University, will present “Try Before You Buy: My Thoughts on the Future of Marketing.” Cost is $15 for members and $25 for pre-registered nonmembers. Visit memphisama.org.

Rockin’ Road to Dublin will make a Memphis tour stop Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. The show combines the art of an Irish dance show with rock music and Broadway theatrics. Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Cannon Center box office or ticketmaster.com.