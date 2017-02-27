VOL. 132 | NO. 41 | Monday, February 27, 2017

Nine Habitat Homes Completed in Eden Square

A set of nine new Habitat for Humanity homes at the Eden Square development in Hickory Hill are completed, with the families moving in over the past weekend.

The mixed-use development on Winchester Road east of Mendenhall Road is on the site of the demolished Marina Cove apartments and includes Power Center Academy Middle School and a performing arts center.

The homes went to first-time homebuyers with a zero-interest mortgage they must repay after putting in 350 to 400 hours of “sweat equity” on their homes and other Habitat projects. The homeowners pay $1,000 down and must save another $1,000 in an emergency fund. Monthly payments go into a revolving Habitat fund.

Partners on the Eden Square homes include the Power Center Community Development Corp., the city of Memphis’ Housing and Community Development Division, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and Bank of Bartlett.

– Bill Dries

U of M to Host Lecture on Media, Race and Trump

Keith Woods, National Public Radio’s vice president for diversity in news and operations, will be the guest speaker for the sixth annual Norm Brewer First Amendment Lecture at the University of Memphis. The lecture will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in the University Center River Room. The event is free and open to the public.

Woods will discuss “The Media and Race in the Era of Donald Trump.” He joined NPR in 2010 after serving as dean of faculty and director of diversity at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies in St. Petersburg, Florida. Prior to that, Woods was city editor of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, where he directed an award-winning series of articles on race in America. He also is the co-author of “The Authentic Voice: The Best Reporting on Race and Ethnicity,” which was published in 2006.

The lecture, held in memory of longtime Memphis journalist Norm Brewer, is sponsored by the U of M department of journalism and strategic media, the Hardin Chair of Excellence in Journalism and the student chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists.

For more information, contact Otis Sanford, Hardin Chair of Excellence in Journalism, at 901-678-3669 or o.sanford@memphis.edu.

– Don Wade

JCPenney to Close as Many as 140 Stores Nationwide

Retail giant JCPenney has announced it will close 130 to 140 stores – representing 13 to 14 percent of its current store portfolio – as well as two distribution facilities over the next few months.

JCPenney operates three Memphis-area locations – Wolfchase Galleria, Centennial Commons and Southaven Towne Center. The company plans to release a list of store closures in mid-March after notifying affected employees.

"We believe the relevance of our brick-and-mortar portfolio will be driven by the implementation of these initiatives consistently to a larger percent of our stores,” said Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and CEO of JCPenney, in a prepared statement. “Therefore, our decision to close stores will allow us to raise the overall brand standard of the company and allocate capital more efficiently."

Ellison also said the company will initiate a voluntary early retirement program for approximately 6,000 eligible associates.

“By coordinating the timing of these two events, we can expect to see a net increase in hiring as the number of full-time associates expected to take advantage of the early retirement incentive will far exceed the number of full-time positions affected by the store closures," Ellison said.

The company said employees affected by the closures will receive separation benefits, which will include assistance identifying other employment opportunities in addition to help with resume writing and interview preparation.

In early June, JCPenney plans to close a distribution center in Lakeland, Florida, and is in the process of selling its supply chain facility in Buena Park, California, in an effort to monetize a lucrative real estate asset.

The distribution center operations will be transferred to the company's logistics facility in Atlanta in order to streamline store support services.

The company says the store closures represent less than 5 percent of total annual sales, less than 2 percent of EBITDA and 0 percent of net income. The annual cost savings are estimated at $200 million.

– Patrick Lantrip

UTHSC Professor Wins $1.7M Award

Dr. Christopher Waters, professor and interim chair of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s physiology department, has received a $1.7 million award from the National Institutes of Health. It’s for his study that will examine the therapies associated with ventilator-induced lung injury, specifically looking at the protein ASK1, in the hopes of reducing lung injury during treatment.

The goal of the study, according to Waters, is to reduce the injury that is caused by either the mechanical ventilation, the oxygen or a combination of the two. The researchers want to understand how the injury occurs and how it can be minimized.

The project developed from earlier studies done in collaboration with Dr. Scott Sinclair, associate professor in UTHSC’s department of medicine and director of the intensive care unit at Regional One Health, along with Dr. Patrudu S. Makena, a former postdoctoral fellow at UTHSC.

– Andy Meek

Locke Road Reopens After Construction

Locke Road, between North Watkins and Benjestown roads in the Shelby Forest area of north Shelby County, has reopened to full traffic.

The road had been closed for four days for county road and drainage construction.

– Bill Dries