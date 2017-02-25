VOL. 10 | NO. 9 | Saturday, February 25, 2017

Kat Gordon had made up her mind. She’d decided she was at a point in her life where it was time to carpe diem, suit up and take a leap of faith, and she gave herself two options for doing so – literal (go skydiving) or figurative (start her own business).

She’s an English major. She went with figurative.

Sure, that plunge into the void as a skydiver would have compressed the terror into only a few agonizing seconds. But if you’re really serious about putting yourself to the test, you do the other thing – you ignore the Great Recession that was then causing the U.S. economy to shudder and tell yourself now is the perfect time to start a business. And not just any business; one that’s focused on peddling a sweet extravagance at a time of austerity and deep consumer angst.

Screaming herself hoarse as she plummets from the sky might have seemed like the more attractive alternative at various points as Gordon got deeper into the business. Yet here she is, almost 10 years after first opening the doors to Muddy’s Bake Shop – now with multiple locations and an army of employees and fans who keep the whimsical enterprise humming along.

Longevity is, of course, the brass ring for any entrepreneur. And while Gordon’s story is instructive – an object lesson in small business success – her story is even more interesting when pulling the lens back to allow a bit more to enter the frame.

It’s not just Muddy’s – several Memphis businesses and entrepreneurs have either hit the 10-year mark or are about to, a coterie of business stories that present a bevy of lessons learned and a wellspring of insights for anyone to mine who’s thinking about taking the same figurative leap that Gordon did.

One surprising thing, or maybe it’s not, is how uncomplicated the strategies were that these entrepreneurs say helped ensure their success.

For the team at Metropolitan Bank, which was founded in 2008 and has since announced its acquisition by Renasant Bank, it was a conscious choice to hire strong talent and essentially just get out of their way.

Majestic Grille co-owner Deni Reilly told The Daily News in January she and her husband Patrick “designed this as a neighborhood gathering spot.”

For Jimmy Randall, head brewer at Ghost River Brewing Co., one reason the brewery was able to last 10 years is because “We’ve always been about staying true to ourselves. We’ve always been about balanced, drinkable beers.”

Here are a few of the basics that have kept these and other Memphis-based ventures that launched during the recession in business a decade later:

FOCUS

“The first batch of beer we ever brewed here was on New Year’s Eve 2007, going into 2008. We’ve just stayed true to ourselves … Other people out there, they make the hobbyist this or the strongest that. That’s all well and good, but at the end of the day we want to present a beer to someone that they’re more likely to say – ‘You know what, I’ll have another. And I’ll have another. And I’m still feeling all right. I’ll have one more …’ There’s a certain amount of consumer feedback and how the guests perceive what we’re presenting, but it’s also just us sitting around saying, hey, what can we do to make ourselves better? It’s not the whole chasing-trends thing. It’s trying to get the best product out there that kind of speaks to us.”

– Randall, Ghost River

“I think I’ve found – and maybe I’d have figured it out anyway, or at least I think I’d have figured it out – how both powerful and small I am at the same time. Having a vision, a plan that’s actually written down, helps. It’s so easy for a business owner to get caught up in bright, shiny object syndrome.”

– Gordon, Muddy’s Bake Shop

A GOOD PRODUCT’S NOT ENOUGH

“People don’t come back for good food and bad service. A good product isn’t good enough to bring someone back over and over. You can get good food at lots of places. Not every place knows your name.”

– Rachel Woodroof, manager at Cafe Eclectic (founded in 2008)

“We get people sometimes who haven’t come to the dentist for years and then others who are here every three months, and we’re like – you know what, you’re here. That’s the main point. We’ll figure it out. I told myself early on I didn’t want this to look or smell like a dental office. I think about people telling me how they were scared to come to the dentist before. Maybe it’s just the environment we create, but you feel at ease. And I try to relate to all my patients. People seem to think I don’t have teeth and don’t know what pain is. I decided early on, one of my rules is to treat everyone like they’re a member of your family.”

– Jodi Rump, owner at Main Street Dental (opened in 2007)

“We've always believed that as you remain squarely focused on the needs of your clients that the right results will fall in your favor. This is an important part of the Metropolitan DNA that has distinguished us, culturally and financially, from others. … When it comes to generating aspirational financial performance over time, never compromise on talent or your core beliefs. Culture is everything, and if your associates aren't energized and happy, then your clients and results will reflect it, too.”

– Curt Gabardi, president and CEO at Metropolitan Bank (founded in 2008)

AN OBSESSION WITH CUSTOMER SERVICE

“It was probably the dumbest thing in the world to open a bakery during a recession. Maybe it was that people just wanted to root for us. On any given day people walked in, I was exhausted and clearly had no idea what I was doing. The first time somebody bought a slice of cake to go, I didn’t have any clamshells or things for it to go in. I gave this woman a plate, wrapped in saran wrap. And then wrote in my composition book, “Buy containers for cake slices.”

– Gordon, Muddy’s Bake Shop

“How did we do it? By building relationships, I think, with our community. That’s the only way we could have survived this long. It’s a tough world out there, and I think we forget too often that life is about relationships. And if your business does not operate like life does, you’re not going to be around very long … Our customers have become our family, our best friends. That’s how I met my husband. By serving him coffee every day for three years. It’s created multiple marriages and children and best friends, so yeah – it’s something we’ve come to realize how important it is to transfer from your life to your business. And it’s something that we’ve worked on trying to instill in our team.”

– Woodroof, Cafe Eclectic

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

“I can’t just roll into the kitchen one day – I’m learning these lessons again and again – but I can’t just roll into the kitchen and be like, ‘Ya’ll, I came up with this amazing thing! Everybody make it starting next week!’ My parents love to tell this story, if anybody ever asks like, oh, what was Kat like when she was little, it’s like – really bossy, this ‘I can do it myself’ mentality. Teaching a child how to ride a bike is such an iconic thing, right? And I ruined it for my dad. I ruined it! I was such a jerk at like 5. I can do it by myself! When I think about what I’ve learned – and there’s a thousand things I’ve learned – but if I follow it all back and ask why and nail down the essence of it, I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is you can’t do it by yourself.”

– Gordon, Muddy’s Bake Shop