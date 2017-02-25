Federal Appeals Court Rules Due Process Violations in Memphis Death Row Case

VOL. 10 | NO. 9 | Saturday, February 25, 2017

A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Feb. 24, that Shelby County prosecutors violated the due process rights of a Memphis death row inmate by suppressing evidence that a key witness in the murder trial had been paid $750 by the FBI.

The court opinion called the omission “egregious”

Andrew Thomas was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Memphis armored car security guard James Day in 1997.

The central issue in the ruling is the FBI’s payment of $750 to a key witness in the case before Thomas was tried on first degree murder charges. The case was prosecuted by then-assistant District Attorney Amy Weirich, who is now District Attorney General. And the defense knew nothing of the payment.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals sent the appeal of Andrew Thomas back to U.S. District Judge Samuel “Hardy” Mays, who ruled earlier that the omission was not “material” or of a critical nature.

Murder is a state charge but the claim of suppressed evidence and violations of due process guarantees in the U.S. Constitution are a federal court matter.

The case is sent back to Mays in lieu of the state possibly granting Thomas a new trial on the murder charge.

Weirich said Friday she has asked the state Attorney General's office to seek an appeal of the appeals court ruling.

Thomas was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death for the April 21, 1997 robbery of an armored truck driver in Memphis. James Day was shot in the head on the parking lot of a store as he was walking with a bag of cash from the store on his way back to the truck. He died from his injuries two years later, which is when Thomas was indicted on a first degree murder charge by a Shelby County grand jury.

Thomas had been convicted earlier on federal robbery charges specifically for interfering with interstate commerce, carrying a gun in a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a gun.

His appeal to the 6th Circuit was based on whether his procedural rights as a defendant were violated by prosecutors in the state murder trial.

After the federal trial but before the state murder trial, the FBI paid $750 to Thomas’s girlfriend at the time, Angela Jackson. Jackson was a crucial witness in the federal and state cases. She put Thomas at the shooting scene and linked him to circumstantial evidence.

“Thomas was never notified of this payment and only discovered it years later during a hearing on his petition for habeas from his federal conviction,” federal appeals court Judge Gilbert Merritt noted in the summary of the case at the top of Friday’s opinion.

Jackson was paid by the FBI in December 1998, 10 months before Day died and a year and three months before Thomas was indicted for the murder.

“The prosecutor’s failure to disclose the evidence was particularly egregious in light of the state’s repeated emphasis of Jackson’s high-minded reason for testifying – that is, that she was testifying because it was the ‘right thing to do,’” Merritt wrote. “This is made even worse by the fact that the prosecutor failed to correct the record even after Jackson squarely denied receiving any ‘reward’ money in exchange for her testimony against Thomas.”

The opinion includes three excerpts from Jackson’s testimony – on direct examination, cross examination and redirect – where Jackson denied asking for or getting any reward money.

On redirect, Jackson was asked “Have you collected one red cent for this?” Her answer was “No, ma’am, I have not.”

Mays ruled the payment was not sufficiently material in denying Thomas’s federal claim. Thomas then appealed to the 6th Circuit.

The appeals court ruled Friday the evidence was sufficiently material by the standard that “its absence deprives the defendant of a fair trial, understood as a trial resulting in a verdict worthy of confidence.”

Mays ruled that it wasn’t material because “there was substantial evidence linking Thomas to the crime, other than Jackson’s testimony.”

But Merritt, in the appeal, said that isn’t the point – it’s confidence in the verdict.

“The dispositive question, instead, is whether the guilty verdict entered against Thomas is worthy of confidence in the absence of suppressed evidence,” he wrote. “Under the circumstances, we hold that it is not.”

With notice of the FBI payment to Jackson, attorneys for Thomas could have challenged the credibility of a crucial witness and Merritt cited similar federal court rulings in other cases including a case in which a key witness to a murder was paid $70 from law enforcement in an unrelated case and prosecutors didn’t tell the defense.

“The facts here are even worse,” Merritt wrote. “The relevant payment was more than 10 times larger.”

“Jackson clearly committed criminal acts in the aftermath of the shooting – housing a fugitive, lying on a federal firearms purchase form, and disposing of stolen assets, to name just a few,” Merritt wrote. “Thus, if the jury had been presented with evidence of an unusual payment to an individual who can be fairly characterized as an accessory after the fact, it might well have chosen to disregard her testimony against Thomas as untrustworthy and unreliable.”

The federal appeals court ruling also points out that the court is not ruling on whether there was sufficient evidence without the payment to convict Thomas.

“We pause to emphasize that our ruling today takes root in Thomas’s right to a fair trial,” the opinion reads. “By focusing on the fairness of the defendant’s trial, we protect his constitutional right to present a complete and full-throated defense.”

But federal appeals court Judge Eugene Siler, in a dissent specifically on whether the FBI payment was material, said Jackson’s testimony on the basic facts at the federal trial, before she was paid, were consistent with what she testified to at the state murder trial after she had been paid.

“Moreover, additional evidence introduced at trial placed Thomas at the crime scene,” Siler wrote. “In addition, Jackson was thoroughly impeached during her testimony during trial.”

Because the federal appeals court remanded the matter back to Mays, it didn’t rule on Thomas’s claim of prosecutorial misconduct.

Thomas claimed that because Jackson perjured herself in the state trial about being paid even though the state denied any prosecutors had actual knowledge that Jackson had perjured herself.

“The state’s briefing seems confused about the requisite standard of knowledge applicable to claims of prosecutorial misconduct,” Merritt wrote, saying the state actually conceded “imputed” knowledge of the FBI payment.

“Were we to reach the merits of the prosecutorial misconduct claim, we might well charge the state prosecutor with actual knowledge that Jackson’s testimony about her receipt of reward money was perjured,” the opinion reads. “Given the importance of Jackson’s testimony to the State’s case and the State’s repeated questioning about her purportedly high-minded reasons for testifying, it seems that any competent prosecutor would have carefully reviewed the case file for evidence that Jackson might have been testifying for some less-than-altruistic reason in order to guard against the risk of impeachment.”

But in a November statement to the press as the case was before the 6th Circuit, Weirich said there was “no record or mention of such a payment” in the case file at all.

She said the first she heard of the FBI payment to Jackson was in an Oct. 2011 Memphis federal court hearing when a Deputy U.S. Marshal testified about the payment.

And she reiterated Friday that her office had "no knowledge, no receipt or any other evidence of a payment to the witness" until 2011.

“Finally, let’s all remember that the person being forgotten in all of this discussion of convicted defendant Andrew Thomas, is the victim, James Day, who suffered for two years before dying of his injuries,” Weirich added in her November response.

U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton also said last November that there was no mention of the $750 payment in the file his office sent to Weirich’s office.

“The office can also confirm that it first notified the District Attorney General’s office of the payment only after the 2011 federal proceedings,” Stanton said in a November written statement.