VOL. 10 | NO. 9 | Saturday, February 25, 2017

Hands of Hope Auction Party, the largest annual fundraiser for the Exchange Club Family Center, will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. The party will include silent and live auctions, live music provided by Earnestine and Hazel’s Band and Otis Faithful, dancing and gourmet food. Visit exchangeclub.net/handsofhope to buy tickets.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host former U.S. Rep. Bob Clement for a discussion and signing of his book, “Presidents, Kings and Convicts: My Journey from the Tennessee Governor’s Residence to the Halls of Congress,” Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms' Fourth, including special performances by James Meena and Barrie Cooper, as part of the Masterworks series Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

Elaine Blanchard will perform “Good People,” a story based on her childhood introduction to racism, violence and injustice, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Laurence R. Albert, bass-baritone, will accompany the performance with songs. Admission is free. Visit elaineblanchard.com for details.

The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts will present Zuri Craig’s “The Perfect Pastor,” featuring special appearances by R&B artist Keke Wyatt and Grammy Award winner LeAndria Johnson, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. Buy tickets at the Cannon Center box office or ticketmaster.com.

Brazilian journalist and photographer Sergio Poroger will discuss and sign “Cold Hot,” his photographic book documenting the sights and sounds of the southeastern United States, at two Memphis events: Monday, Feb. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at B.B. King’s Blues Club, 143 Beale St.; and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Visit staxmuseum.com for details.

The Orpheum Theatre will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Tuesday, Feb. 28, through March 5 at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for show times and tickets.

Memphis Bar Association will hold a seminar on Helping Businesses Make Decisions in 2017 Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the bar association, 145 Court Ave., suite 301. Mackie Gober and Wesley Grace of SEACAP Financial will discuss decisions businesses face, such as how to boost sales/profit margins, when to consider alternate forms of financing, whether it’s time to expand, and more. Visit memphisbar.org or call 901-260-3275 for registration costs and details.

Black Lives Matter Memphis will hold a community forum on criminal justice, education and jobs Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at Freedom’s Chapel Christian Church, 961 Getwell Road. The event is the third stop in the neighborhood community forum series. Email blacklivesmattermemphis@gmail.com for more information.

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 101: Becoming a Supplier: Are you Ready?” Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., room L50. Learn how to do business with the city of Memphis and register as a supplier on site. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Rockin’ Road to Dublin will make a Memphis tour stop Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. The show combines the art of an Irish dance show with rock music and Broadway theatrics. Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Cannon Center box office or ticketmaster.com.