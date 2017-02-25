Editorial: Look Beyond the List

VOL. 10 | NO. 9 | Saturday, February 25, 2017

The Memphis Police Department has been making a list. And it doesn’t want to talk about how your name might get on there, because that is the bigger issue.

The escort list restricts the ability to conduct business – public business – at City Hall without a uniformed Memphis Police officer by one’s side. And based on the 81 names on the list, it’s reasonable to conclude that if you have participated in one of the many local protests during the past year, you could find yourself on there.

For the last year, police director Michael Rallings has said his department is watching protesters. With the appearance of the list and its mysterious origin, one question among many is whether MPD has returned to some form of the “domestic intelligence unit” a federal judge ordered it to disband nearly four decades ago.

That court order came just after the department destroyed files that included surveillance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his final days in Memphis as well as of the many Memphians who were involved in the sanitation workers strike that transcended a contract dispute.

The escort list is the latest indication that the MPD has lost its way in a time of change – a time when Memphians are turning to protest and social action in numbers unseen in 40 years.

The department wants to count homicides a different way. It pursues more officers, and officers taught to police in an outdated way, as a cure for crime. And it doesn’t recruit from outside in any way that will effectively change, much less challenge, an insular culture.

Dissent and protest – even civil disobedience with its high price for disruption – are all legitimate, if controversial, forms of expression.

Stating that as if you are reading Miranda rights off a card before beginning to suppress and actively discourage it isn’t nearly enough.

Dissent is not a threat to safety. Legitimate precautions can and should be taken, but safety is not an excuse for intimidation, and it is not to be a form of political comfort.

Yet here we are, counting crowds to make sure more than 24 people aren’t standing single file on a sidewalk at one time. And wondering how names got on a list while those with the list parse questions to hide in the bureaucratic details of meaningless process.

You are guilty of this if you have answered a question about the list by saying, “No one has been banned from City Hall.”

How can you not see that there’s something inherently wrong with requiring an individual to have a uniformed police officer at their side in City Hall simply because they participated in a protest?

And if you can’t see that, you probably can’t see the larger problem in how the list was created.

Come clean about this now or it will get worse.