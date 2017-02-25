DMC Seeks Longer Term Management of Beale

VOL. 10 | NO. 9 | Saturday, February 25, 2017

The Downtown Memphis Commission’s Board of Directors voted Friday, Feb. 24, to allow DMC president Terence Patterson to enter into negotiations with the City of Memphis to manage Beale Street on a longer-term basis.

The DMC has been interim manager of the district since 2014. What was initially supposed to be a six-month arrangement, has now lasted three years. Since the initial agreement expired, Patterson said the DMC has been operating on a month-to-month basis.

“It’s been our feeling that we need to take a longer-term view and perspective on how we manage the street as opposed to taking a month-to-month view,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Patterson signaled the move to longer term plans last month in an appearance before Memphis City Council members who are examining how the district is run.

With the board’s approval, Patterson will begin to enter into discussions with the city to manage Beale Street for at least a year at a time.

“Having a month-to-month arrangement makes it more challenging to make strategic decisions that are in the best interest for the future of the street,” Patterson said.

The decision by the DMC board is another element in an intense political discussion over the last two months.

City Council members are questioning whether the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority should continue to oversee the district for the city. They are also questioning the authority's decision in October to end contract negotiations with 21 Beale Street – an African-American Chicago-Memphis partnership that was among the handful of companies who applied to manage the district on a day-to-day basis for the authority via a long-term contract.

But so far the council discussions have been in committee sessions with no formal action proposed by any council member.

The current council with six new members was not yet elected when the previous council approved the tourism development authority in 2015.

21 Beale emerged as the last of the applicants still in the running after two rounds of requests for proposals.

The authority hasn't started another round of RFPs since then citing a federal lawsuit filed by the director of the Beale Street Development Corp. Lucille Catron is disputing the three-way court settlement that ended the management and development of the district by Performa Entertainment at the end of 2013 and ended the city's master lease agreement with the BSDC in favor of the authority.

Patterson will engage in discussions with the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority. The current arrangement, however, is with the city and the mayor since it predated the tourism authority, created in 2015.

“We are as suited as anyone to commit to the community and reinvest and lift up a prized asset,” Patterson said.

State Rep. Barbara Cooper was the lone no vote, calling it “damaging to the city.”

“Because of that, I can’t support it,” she told the DMC board prior to Friday's vote.