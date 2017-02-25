Cities, Developers Reaping Rewards of Mixed-Use Shift

VOL. 10 | NO. 9 | Saturday, February 25, 2017

Commercial real estate is shifting to mixed-use developments designed to create a sense of place for homeowners longing for the community of days gone by, and the trend is profiting many parties as commercial developers see stronger returns and cities undergo revitalization in their core.

The Memphis area is seeing a boon of mixed-use developments underway or in the works, from repurposed and renovated properties – including Crosstown Concourse, the Tennessee Brewery and Highland Row – to new projects such as Parkside at Shelby Farms, Midtown Market, and Germantown’s Thornwood and TraVure developments.

Southern Properties Real Estate Management owner Bob Turner, who is leading the Parkside at Shelby Farms development, said the planned 55-acre project will complement the extensive renovation of one of the 20 largest urban parks in the United States. Parkside will include single and multifamily housing, office, retail and restaurants as well as a central gathering place.

“It will be along the lines of an Overton Square-type product,” he said.

The $200 million project is currently being drawn, and construction is planned to begin early next year.

Turner believes the main driver of the shift toward multiuse developments began after the real estate market crash a decade ago, when lifestyles changed and people decided they wanted to live differently. He also believes the Shelby Farms Greenline changed the personality of Memphis and created an atmosphere promoting active lifestyles, which attracts millennials who want to live in a more urban-style setting. Add that to the low cost of living in Memphis, the thriving music scene and a stable economy, and many investors and businesses are starting to take note.

With both AutoZone and First Horizon National Corp. headquartered in Downtown Memphis and ServiceMaster on the way, demand for mixed-use development in the city core is strong.

“People like to live close to the action,” said Billy Orgel, president of Tower Ventures, the company developing the historic Tennessee Brewery. The Brewery District is slated to have 148 apartments, nearly 17,000 square feet of office space, and nearly 4,500 square feet for a restaurant and a retail bay inside the parking garage.

Orgel, who’s also a member of the Downtown Memphis Commission, was successful with investments in the Main Street Flats 13 years ago and South Junction Apartments, but he decided to go the multiuse route with the Tennessee Brewery. Because of the historic nature of the building and the need to preserve the main interior space as one unit, Orgel decided to relocate his company from its offices near Memphis International Airport to the space in the old brewery. Mixed residential and commercial was a natural fit for the property, said Orgel, who thinks it will be an asset to the neighborhood.

“People are looking for their own pocket of urban living,” he said. “They don’t want to get in their car as much and they’re looking for convenience. They like density and being able to walk out their door and have access to amenities.”

Mixed use is the most attractive development right now around the country, says Turner, who travels around the country with the National Association of Realtors and deals with people outside of Memphis. It provides better returns and longer-term tenants, he said, and infill development invests back into the city.

Plus, as cities deannex to reduce the expense of servicing suburban sprawl, Turner added, multi-use infill is rightsizing cities and governments.

Memphis city leaders agree.

“The single most significant benefit to the city is the fiscal impact,” said Josh Whitehead, planning director for the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning & Development.

The density of mixed-use developments means the sales and property taxes collected per square foot far exceeds most other types of developments while requiring fewer municipal resources, he said.

As a second-tier metropolitan market, most of Memphis’ mixed-use projects have been spearheaded by local investors. However, more out-of-town investment is likely to follow, as many first-tier markets are saturated and more expensive from a developer or investor standpoint.

“Many of Memphis’ peer markets are becoming oversaturated, and out-of-town investors have noted the dearth of new housing in many parts of the core city,” said Whitehead.

Indianapolis-based Milhaus, a mixed-use construction and management company that partnered with Memphis-based Poag Shopping Centers to develop Highland Row near The University of Memphis, is impressed by the appetite for this type of development in Memphis.

“The market has been really strong for us,” said Greg Martin, vice president of development at Milhaus. “We’re absorbing apartments at a fast pace. We’re really pleased about how the product is being received.”

Martin believes there’s plenty of room for more mixed-use development in Memphis and that the trend toward urbanization is here to stay.

“We think it’s a long lasting-trend, and that’s really the focus of our company … residentially focused with retail as ancillary development,” he said. “We see this trend continuing past the millennial generation. We think it’s more of a socio-economic shift in how people live.”