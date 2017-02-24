Southern-Style Event Center Planned for Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

A $2.1 million building permit application has been filed for a new event center near Tchulahoma and East Holmes roads.

Southern Elegance Event Center will be an upscale, 10,000-square-foot venue for weddings and business meetings.

“The owner’s intent is to have a venue patterned after Tara, for lack of a better term, from ‘Gone with the Wind,’ thus the name Southern Elegance Event Center,” Zellner Construction Services senior estimator Rob Wallace said.

The venue will feature a full-service commercial kitchen; multiple gathering spaces, both inside and out; and two pergolas for outdoor weddings.

Wallace said the event center will be fitted with audio-visual technology for corporate functions as well.

Once construction crews break ground, Wallace said the project should take roughly seven months to complete.

The permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for 3292 E. Holmes Road lists Martha Warren as the owner and Zellner Construction Services LLC as the contractor.

The Shelby County Assessor’s website lists the property as vacant. The 83.3-acre parcel was last appraised for $558,400 in 2016.