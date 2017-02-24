Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Senate Advances Bill to Require Vertical Licenses for Minors

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Drivers under the age of 21 would be issued driver's licenses printed in a vertical format under a bill advancing in the Tennessee Senate.

The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Becky Massey of Knoxville was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on an 8-0 vote on Wednesday. Democratic Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville abstained.

Massey says the change would help prevent underage drinking. Current licenses for minors have a red bar across the edge.

The Safety Department says the state's vendor should be able to design the vertical licenses without any added cost unless the state exceeds two change requests this year, in which case Tennessee would owe $100,000.

The measure now heads for a full Senate vote. The companion bill has yet to be scheduled in the House.

