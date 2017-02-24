Sedgwick Approved for $10.4 Million PILOT

VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County approved Sedgwick Claims Management Services’ application for a $10.4 million tax abatement during a special session Friday, Feb. 24.

The Memphis-based company, which provides technology-enabled risk and benefits solutions, was awarded a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) incentive to expand and consolidate its global corporate headquarters into one location at Southwind.

The tax incentive package will allow the company to invest $33.5 million in capital, retain 865 jobs and create 130 jobs, according to Sedgwick’s PILOT application. The average weighted base salary for the employees will be $68,872, excluding benefits.

The EDGE staff estimates the local tax benefit to be more than $72 million.

EDGE president and CEO Reid Dulberger asked a Sedgwick official at Friday's meeting what timeframe the company envisioned going forward if its application received approval.

“We’re working with the landlord to secure the facility and finalize the lease,” said Joey C. House, the managing director for Sedgwick. “And then we would look to start construction the first of the year.”

Currently, the company operates out of two locations – 90,000 square feet at 1100 Ridgeway Loop Blvd. and 80,000 square feet at 2620 Thousand Oaks Blvd. The PILOT will allow them to consolidate the two operations into one 245,808-square-foot facility at 8155 T&B Blvd., the current headquarters of electrical component manufacturing company Thomas & Betts Corp.

The total project investment will include $5 million in furniture, fixtures and computer equipment, and $10.4 million for building renovations. Sedgwick also will receive an $18.1 million Community Reinvestment Credit.

“With space available at Sedgwick facilities in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles and Portland, we know the firm had a number of low-cost options to consider," Dulberger said. “Retaining and growing Sedgwick headquarters in Memphis is testimony to the quality of their local staff, our community’s strong business infrastructure, and our ability to compete successfully for leading companies.

Founded in 1969, Sedgwick employs 15,000 employees across 275 offices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K and Ireland.