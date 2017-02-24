Memphis Cemetery Disciplined for Sunken Graves, Other Issues

VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – State officials have fined a Memphis cemetery $2,800 for violations including sunken graves and failing to maintain the grounds.

Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance issued the fine against Memorial Park South Woods in January.

According to the department's website, the fine also was issued for failing to maintain a properly updated master map and failing to properly record cemetery lot sales, which resulted in plots that were double-sold.

The fine of $2,800 is unusually high for cemeteries disciplined by the department. Fines typically range from $250 to $1,000. The state also has ordered the cemetery to provide proof of improvement to cemetery grounds.

A cemetery employee said he would refer a call seeking comment to its parent company. The company had not replied as of Wednesday afternoon.

