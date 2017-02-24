Memphis Airport to Allow Alcoholic Beverages in Concourse

VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Passengers at the Memphis International Airport who are looking to get a little lifted before they take off will now be able to enjoy an adult beverage at their gate while they wait to board their plane.

As of March 1, travelers will be able to purchase an alcoholic beverage at one of the airport’s restaurants beyond the security checkpoint and carry the drink around the concourse while they shop or wait for their plane to arrive, thanks to MEM’s new beer permit and liquor by the drink license.

“As the number of passengers we serve continues to grow, we will continue to look for new ways to improve the passenger experience here,” MSCAA President and CEO Scott Brockman said “We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers this added convenience while they wait for their flights at MEM.”

However, the new permit does not apply to restaurants in the ticketing lobbies, so customers will still not be allowed to enter or exit the security checkpoint with an alcoholic beverage.

Whether or not passengers will be able to board their flight with their beverage will be dictated by airline guidelines.

In order to inform passengers of the new guidelines, the airport is adding new signs in the restaurants and throughout the concourses and has distributed special cups in order to identify the beverage and the restaurant where it was purchased.