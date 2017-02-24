House Subcommittee Adjourns to Assess Road Bills

VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

NASHVILLE – An effort to take money from the sales tax to fund transportation projects statewide – in contrast to the governor’s plan – ran off the rails Wednesday, Feb. 22.

In an abrupt move, the House Transportation Subcommittee voted 5-3 to adjourn rather than take action on Rep. David Hawk’s proposal to raise revenue for bridge and road projects using general fund money. The governor’s plan calls for raising fuel and gas taxes, as the state has done for decades, in addition to increasing motor vehicle registration fees and putting new charges on alternative vehicles.

Hawk, a Greeneville Republican, introduced his measure, which would take one-fourth of 1 percent from state sales taxes to net about $291 million, about $74 million less than Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposal. Hawk encouraged the committee to take a “simple, reliable approach” to paying for transportation using existing revenue, since the state has $1 billion in a one-time surplus and another $1 billion in extra recurring money for the coming fiscal year.

But Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle of Livingston called for an amendment to the bill to remove sales taxes from baby formula. When he was told by subcommittee chairman Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver that he had not filed the amendment in time to be considered, he asked for the panel to adjourn, a procedure that can’t be debated under House rules.

It did so in a split vote, leaving the legislation alive but in limbo.

Weaver also said the rest of the committee’s calendar would be postponed for a week, including legislation containing the governor’s request for fuel-tax increases offset by a mixture of tax breaks.

Hawk, whose bill was moved to the front of the calendar ahead of the governor’s plan, was not prepared for the outcome.

“I don’t know what that adjournment vote indicates really,” Hawk says. “I don’t know if that vote indicates support of the governor’s plan or lack of support of any other plan.”

Asked if he had counted votes before entering the committee meeting, he says, “Not that anything down here surprises me, but that probably got as close to surprising me as anything I’ve seen in a while.”

House Majority Chairman Glen Casada, who favors Hawk’s plan over the governor’s proposal, remains hopeful.

“I think what happened, the members, one or two have not made up their minds yet totally, so in order not to vote a way they might regret, (they) probably wanted to recess and talk about it one more week,” Casada says.

Windle could not be found for comment immediately after the meeting. But House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh says he probably called for the amendment on baby formula sales taxes to make sure the middle class would gain some benefit from a tax reduction.

When that went nowhere, Fitzhugh says, Windle made the “appropriate” motion to adjourn so he could prepare for renewed action on the matter next week.

“But I think more so, it was just sort of a rush deal. This whole thing has all of a sudden gotten in a big hurry,” Fitzhugh says.

Bills by Hawk and Casada are caption bills that must be amended to get to the taxing measures, and there was some confusion about whether Hawk’s amendment would be added to the Casada bill, or vice versa, just to move it out of the subcommittee, Fitzhugh points out.

Nevertheless, Fitzhugh says, “I was a bit surprised (Windle) had the votes to adjourn the committee, and maybe some of those votes could be a test of the Hawk plan.”

Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter covering the Legislature for The Memphis Daily News. He can be reached at sstockard44@gmail.com.