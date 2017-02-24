VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Stax Music Academy will perform a Black History Month tribute to the 1967 Stax/Volt European Tour Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. The concert will feature the music of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Booker T. & the MGs, Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, and Arthur Conley. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door; call 901-946-2513, ext. 250, to buy advance tickets.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host former U.S. Rep. Bob Clement for a discussion and signing of his book, “Presidents, Kings and Convicts: My Journey from the Tennessee Governor’s Residence to the Halls of Congress,” Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

Hands of Hope Auction Party, the largest annual fundraiser for the Exchange Club Family Center, will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. The party will include silent and live auctions, live music provided by Earnestine and Hazel’s Band and Otis Faithful, dancing and gourmet food. Tickets are $125. Visit exchangeclub.net/handsofhope for details.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms’ Fourth, including special performances by James Meena and Barrie Cooper, as part of the Masterworks series Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

Elaine Blanchard will perform “Good People,” a story based on her childhood introduction to racism, violence and injustice, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Laurence R. Albert, bass-baritone, will accompany the performance with songs. Admission is free. Visit elaineblanchard.com for details.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host Linda Williams Jackson for a discussion and signing of “Midnight Without a Moon,” a novel for young readers, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts will present Zuri Craig’s “The Perfect Pastor,” featuring special appearances by R&B artist Keke Wyatt and Grammy Award winner LeAndria Johnson, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. Buy tickets at the Cannon Center box office or ticketmaster.com.