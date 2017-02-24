Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Arkansas Bid to Collect Online Sales Taxes Fails 2nd Try

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An effort to force online retailers to start collecting state sales taxes has failed for a second time before an Arkansas House panel.

The proposal to require out-of-state companies without a physical presence in the state to begin collecting sales taxes or send information about purchases made by Arkansas residents to the state failed before the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday. It's the second time the Senate-backed measure has failed before the panel.

Democrats on the panel pushed unsuccessfully for an amendment directing some of the new tax revenue to services such as pre-kindergarten and rural fire and police departments.

Amazon has already announced it will begin collecting state sales taxes in March.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

