Against NCAA, Ole Miss and Hugh Freeze Overmatched

VOL. 132 | NO. 40 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Hugh Freeze lifted the Ole Miss football program into the Top 10, New Year’s Day bowl games and defeated mighty Alabama two years in a row. He did it with a 2013 recruiting class that included three future first-round NFL draft picks and a high-flying offense that showed opponents no mercy.

But today Freeze and his bosses, chancellor Jeff Vitter and athletic director Ross Bjork, are in full-on prevent defense mode. Backpedaling, giving ground, and hoping against hope they still recognize their football program when the NCAA Committee on Infractions is done with it.

This week the school self-imposed a bowl ban for 2017, a desperate attempt to plea-bargain its way out of escalating NCAA charges that include a “lack of institutional control.”

So let us be clear on where this puts the investigation: When the NCAA charges a program with a lack of institutional control it is tantamount to a wife accusing a husband with cheating as she presents him with his own shirt and a shade of lipstick on his collar that she does not own.

As the NCAA rolled out eight new charges on top of the 13 previous allegations, it produced the equivalent of that lipstick-stained collar: an accusation that a former staff member hooked up a former recruit (who ultimately went to another school) with boosters who provided cash in excess of $13,000.

In response to these new allegations – Ole Miss prepared a video statement that featured Freeze, Vitter and Bjork sitting together: See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil.

Freeze has claimed to see and hear nothing all along. Not so much the last one, though, as he grew weary of the constant Internet and social media allegations that he landed top-tier recruits such as Tunsil and fellow NFL first-round picks Laquon Treadwell and Robert Nkemdiche through nefarious means.

So, in the tweet heard ’round the world, Freeze in 2013 challenged anyone with proof of wrongdoing to step forward. Rivals apparently were only too happy to point the NCAA in the right direction. The NCAA has been busy checking up on Rebels recruiting ever since and at last summer’s SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama, Freeze finally admitted his tweet was ill-advised.

“The intent was, `man, let’s find out what’s going on and look into it,’” Freeze said. “Do I regret doing it? Absolutely.”

But Freeze, who makes about $5 million a year to oversee blocking and tackling in Oxford, also maintained his innocence then. Or perhaps more accurately maintained a convenient blend of innocence and ignorance that left him as victim rather than perpetrator.

Among his comments: “With everybody’s narrative going on the truth is probably somewhere in the middle,” and “I have zero interest, zero interest, in cutting corners to be successful.”

In this week’s video statement, a shaken Freeze spoke of his program’s “core values – faith, attitude, mental toughness, integrity and love.” Freeze added that if any staff member violated any SEC or NCAA rules, “I regret those actions” and they do not “reflect the emphasis I personally place on NCAA compliance.”

He went on to say he looks forward to presenting evidence of compliance to the NCAA Committee on Infractions. It may well be his last act as head coach. Because no matter how Freeze and the university attempt to spin and deflect, it feels like they are now overmatched.

It feels like those games at the start of that glorious 2015 season when the Rebels were scoring more than 70 points a game and then beat Bama 47-37 in Tuscaloosa.

It doesn’t get any better, or bigger, than that. So, for a guy who once was a high school football and girls basketball coach at Briarcrest, Freeze’s career has reached unfathomable heights.

It may be of no consolation, but it is no less true: Hugh Freeze is about to fall from a peak once beyond his wildest dreams.

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.