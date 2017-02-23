Trump Expected to Submit Budget Blueprint on March 13

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) – Capitol Hill Republicans said Wednesday that the White House is planning to submit President Donald Trump's budget plan to Congress in mid-March.

GOP aides say the plan is due on March 14. They're expecting Trump's blueprint to contain fewer details than is typical since it's a new administration and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was only confirmed last week.

The budget submission would include Trump's recommendations on reforming the tax code, cutting agency budgets, and is likely to set off a lengthy and difficult debate, in part because it's sure to project sizable deficits inherited from former President Barack Obama.

The GOP aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House hasn't made the date public. Calls to the White House budget office were unanswered.

At the White House, meanwhile, the president met with his senior staff Wednesday to discuss the budget, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and newly-confirmed Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

In brief public remarks, Trump congratulated Mulvaney on his confirmation and said that he inherited a budget that is "a mess."

___

Associated Press writer Vivian Salama contributed to this report.

