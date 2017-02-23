Living Well is Best Prescription for Dying Well, Morris Says

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

Dr. Scott Morris never shies away from tough topics. His keynote address at the Professional Network on Aging Conference, with its theme, “Aging: The Rhythm of Life,” was no exception.

“We don’t like to talk about dying,” said Morris, who is founder and CEO of Church Health (formerly Church Health Center).

Morris not only is a physician, but an ordained United Methodist minister. The model for Church Health, which he founded in 1987, was to bridge ministry and medical care in one setting so the people it serves would not be treated compartmentally.

The day Church Health’s doors opened, Morris saw 12 patients. Today, the center cares for more than 70,000 people without health insurance and does not rely upon government funding. The patients are employed, but in low-wage jobs. They may have significant family and social challenges as well as medical ones.

But time and again his opening question to patients, “How are you?” is answered from a place of spiritual strength no matter what else is going on in their lives.

“Fine and blessed,” one patient after another tells the good doctor.

Obviously, Morris did not always know this would be his life’s calling. As he began his remarks on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the conference held at Temple Israel, he told of his mother’s ovarian cancer diagnosis. There came a point when he was a senior in high school that his mother understood time was running short.

He was about to leave for a rafting trip with his buddies. That’s when his mother asked, “Can I go?”

After a second’s hesitation – he was a teenager, after all – he said yes and so Mom went on the trip and rode the rapids. At one point, with the fiercest rapid coming up, she decided to get out and wait on the bank … only to change her mind at the last moment.

“Why not?” she said.

She came through the white water just fine. Young Scott fell out of the raft.

“But I was only in the water about five seconds,” he said. “Almost immediately the hand of God, my mother, is pulling me back into the raft. We should never skip the last rapid and never go alone.”

A few months later his mother was in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Scott had been staying in her hospital room. Doctors and nurses told him she would be sleeping for a while, go catch a movie. So he did. Thirty minutes into it, his pager went off. His mother had died.

He knows the doctors and nurses believed they were doing him a favor by sending him away. They were wrong.

“My mother died and I wasn’t there,” he said. “For 40 years I’ve said, `Why wasn’t I there?’”

Morris believes the well-worn phrase of “dying with dignity” to be a ruse.

“I don’t believe it’s possible to die with dignity,” he said. “Death takes away your dignity. It is not pretty. But I believe we can die well.”

And “dying well,” he says, only comes from living well, and that means that during life the faith, medical and lay communities must interconnect. Everyone needs to be part of healing others and caring for the poor.

“A third of the Bible has to do with healing the sick,” Morris said.

Beverly Rhoads, the conference chairperson and coordinator of the Elder Care Ministry at Germantown United Methodist Church, said Morris’ message was one that the 170 attendees and vendors needed to hear. Dying is part of living, even if in America the culture tries very hard to pretend that it is not.

“It’s right at what he says, doctors don’t talk about it enough, ministers don’t talk about it enough, people of faith don’t talk about it enough,” Rhoads said. “Most of our vendors are either going to be providing physical care for someone, or a facility for someone – a memory care unit, assisted living.”

Caring for the sick and death and dying are daily constants. Rhoads notes that locally the Baptist and Methodist health care systems are encouraging their employees and patients to complete the “Five Wishes” form, which in Tennessee meets the requirement for an advance directive to declare how you wish to be treated if you are seriously ill and unable to speak for yourself. The document also goes beyond the medical to include the emotional and spiritual.

Morris believes so strongly that families need to discuss end-of-life and the legacy they wish to leave that even he offers a good time for it, no matter the age of family members: the day after Thanksgiving. His reasoning is there is only so much food that can be eaten and so much football that can be watched.

Church Health, he says, will be fully operational in its new Crosstown Concourse venue in March. When Morris opened Church Health, he had to work within state guidelines to create this model that would not be considered health insurance, but in effect would provide such for those working people who could not afford it.

The Affordable Care Act presented a new challenge for the center and the many programs around the country modeled after it, and the next chapter will unfold under “Repeal and Replace.”

“To be honest, all I’m looking for is don’t create governmental barriers to making this work,” Morris told The Daily News after his address. “We’re not really asking anything from the government. Our Memphis Plan program has worked for more than 25 years.

“And we now create a law (the Affordable Care Act) that says you have to have health insurance and it scares off many of our employers from having people in the Memphis Plan. So they send them to the (state health insurance) exchange, which they can’t afford, so they’re back to being uninsured. Unintended consequences.

“I am politically agnostic over this because our entire program is about engaging the faith community,” he said. “And the government should not be involved in what faith communities do.”