Last Word: Binghampton Gateway, Beale's Baggage and SoundStage Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

You’ve seen stories here about how difficult it can be to assemble land and financing for a hotel project. Supermarkets have proven much more difficult to pull off at least in Memphis where food deserts are a problem in several parts of town.

The Save-A-Lot that is one of two anchors of the new Binghampton Gateway Center that broke ground Wednesday at Tillman and Sam Cooper was a deal that was 13 years in the making.

During that time, similar deals in other parts of town have fallen through – most notably a supermarket developers of the Soulsville Town Center almost had in the bag until the recession hit.

As expected, the City Hall escort list is going to court. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday alleging violations of the 1978 federal court consent decree that forbade the MPD from spying on Memphians to gather “political intelligence.” Attorney Bruce Kramer, whose signature is among those on the 1978 decree, represents four people on the list.

It looks like just about everything in the way of issues are on the table now in regard to the saga of Beale Street and how the city might manage the district going forward. The table in this case is the one in the Memphis City Council’s committee room on the fifth floor of City Hall. The two most visible of the principals of the 21 Beale Street group talked Tuesday about a disbarment and a Chicago nightclub stampede that killed 21 people and about their negotiations with the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority.

Just south of Beale Street, plans for the area next to Clayborn Temple that will include a gathering spot for next year’s 50th anniversary of the 1968 sanitation workers strike.

In his “View From The Hill” column, our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, talks about the ongoing Nashville protest movement known as “moral Mondays” that began as the chants you heard in the background during Gov. Bill Haslam’s State of the State address last month in the House chamber.

Elsewhere in the capitol, the sponsor of the “Milo bill” tries to rename it after the fall of the Breitbart columnist it was named for.

Former state Rep. Joe Carr may be on the ballot in 2018 statewide.

On your calendar Thursday afternoon is our annual Women and Business Seminar at The Brooks. Right?

Our keynote speaker is ServiceMaster HR chief Susan Hunsberger and the panel includes Keri Wright of Universal Asset Management, Meg Crosby of PeopleCap Advisor and Lori Spicer Robertson of United Way of the Mid-South.

Mayor-alert: Lots of them will be in town next month for the Urban Land Institute’s RegionSmart gathering – the latest of the gatherings that are an attempt to redefine what regionalism means among government entities that are frequently in competition with one another.

So, when the character William Hill died in Monday’s Memphis-centric episode of “This Is Us” it was more than a trip to Memphis that might have been the first introduction many of us had to the hit television show. It was a turning point in the story line. But the show is known for its time shifts and you may see William Hill again.

Here on that big soundstage called Memphis our attention shifts Thursday evening to the debut of the CMT series “Sun Records.”

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone on the Charlie Rich-Sun Records tribute project that has a lot of Memphis names involved and is the latest indication that Sam Phillips Recording, just down the street from Sun, is becoming a modern-day Mecca for a new type of country music with the next generation of the Phillips family at the helm.

Church Health founder and CEO Scott Morris at Tuesday’s Aging Conference at Temple Israel goes after the concept of “dying with dignity.”

Craig Treadway of Olive Branch is appointed DeSoto County Judge by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

President Trump’s approval rating across Tennessee.

The Fed could have a rate hike “fairly soon.”