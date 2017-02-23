Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

Joe Carr Won't Rule Out Bid for Tennessee Governor

The Associated Press

Updated 2:52PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former state Rep. Joe Carr, who lost Republican primary challenges for congressional seats in the last two election cycles, is mulling a bid for governor next year.

Carr tells The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2lr3BaQ) that while he currently has no plans to run to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam, he's been reaching out to potential supporters to gauge interest in his entering the race.

The Murfreesboro Republican says he could only see himself running if he perceives a groundswell of grassroots support for his candidacy.

Carr ran against U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014 and surprised many observers by only falling short by 9 percentage points. He failed to capture much enthusiasm for his 2016 challenge of U.S. Rep. Diane Black, losing by 32 percentage points.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 21 141 2,591
MORTGAGES 59 171 3,269
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 285 5,748
BANKRUPTCIES 45 140 2,086
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 73 990
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 42 183 2,223
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 48 512

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.