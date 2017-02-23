Indictment: Tennessee Deputy Guarded an Undercover Drug Deal

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors in West Tennessee say a former sheriff's deputy is facing charges that he provided security during a cocaine deal.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said Wednesday that former Crockett County Deputy Calvin Fields has been indicted on charges of distributing powder cocaine and possession of a firearm during commission of drug-trafficking.

Prosecutors say Fields was seen stationed in his patrol vehicle while on duty, providing security while cocaine was being delivered by an undercover source on Feb. 13. Prosecutors say he had a Glock .40-caliber pistol in his possession.

Fields was arrested Friday. His lawyer, federal public defender Bruce Griffey, said Fields will decide how to proceed once he learns the details of the accusations. A court hearing is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.