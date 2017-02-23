Idea To Action: How Long Should It Take?

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

Idea generation is one of my favorite elements of the PR profession. I am always energized by the challenge of developing creative ideas that clients can use to either solve a problem or capitalize on an opportunity.

However, as easy as it can be to generate a rapid-fire brainstorm session and accumulate a reservoir of ideas to consider, often that same energy isn’t transferred to the next phase of development – putting ideas into action.

This is why the recent actions of Tesla CEO Elon Musk received a lot of attention. Musk responded to a complaint on Twitter about Tesla owners overextending their time limit at supercharger stations, and within six days, he implemented a program that would charge an “idle fee” to discourage charger station abuse.

The media was astounded and heralded this leap from idea to action. Was it really possible for a CEO to take a challenge and implement a solution in only a matter of days? What kind of impact could this have on our everyday business environment?

It was soon reported that Tesla had actually been developing the idle fee program for months in advance of the Twitter reply, but while that may debunk the claim that the company moved from idea to action in only six days, it doesn’t discredit the company’s quick response to the tweet and timely implementation of the program thereafter.

And, it still begs question: What is a doable timeline for putting ideas into action? How long should it take?

We are used to ideas and other forms of feedback getting lost in approval processes, busy schedules and red tape. But what kind of world might we live in if ideas were thoughtfully addressed more immediately and pushed toward implementation more rapidly?

Think about the applications from customer service to employee satisfaction and from product innovation to company development.

In a Fast Company article published early last year, Ethan Lipsitz, CEO and founder of a company called Apliiq, pointed out that entrepreneurs especially get caught up in thinking about ideas and “forget about the doing.”

In his article, he charted out a path for turning ideas into action. Step one starts with the end in mind (the idea) and provides only one more step of planning (plotting the course to get to the end) before he says, “Now, stop planning and get something done.”

While it’s an obvious statement, it really is the key to moving anything forward. Take the next step! Lipsitz’s next steps include building the prototype for your idea; showing it to others/getting feedback; refining the prototype; and setting it free in the world.

If you’re sitting on a brilliant idea, what’s stopping you from moving into action? Maybe you haven’t identified the next steps to take.

Well, according to business experts like Lipsitz, that is the next step to take. So, get going. Get moving, and put your ideas into action!

Kerri Guyton, director of brand content at Obsidian Public Relations, can be contacted at kerri@obsidianpr.com.