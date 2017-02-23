VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

The University of Memphis will host 2016 National Book Award winner Ibram Kendi for a discussion of his book “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. in the University Center Theatre, 499 University St. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Cost is free. Visit memphis.edu.

Watoto Children’s Choir will perform its traveling show “Signs & Wonders” Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in at Evangelical Christian School’s lower school campus multipurpose room, 1920 Forest Hill-Irene Road. Cost is free. Visit watoto.com/choir for details.

Jazz piano prodigy Joey Alexander will perform in concert Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The early application deadline for the Bridge Builders Collaborate youth leadership program is Friday, Feb. 24. Designed to break down racial, socioeconomic and cultural barriers and forge ties between future community leaders, the yearlong program begins with a summer conference followed by continued leadership training and events. Current sixth- to 11th-graders can visit bridgesusa.org/collaborate to apply early for the 2017-18 school year.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Health Professions will hold an open house for prospective students Friday, Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student-Alumni Center, 800 Madison Ave., room 305. The Memphis campus offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, clinical laboratory sciences, and health informatics and information management. Register for the open at uthsc.edu/health-professions or call 901-448-2187 or 901-448-5581.

Stax Music Academy will perform a Black History Month tribute to the 1967 Stax/Volt European Tour Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. The concert will feature the music of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Booker T. & the MGs, Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, and Arthur Conley. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door; call 901-946-2513, ext. 250, to buy advance tickets.

Hands of Hope Auction Party, the largest annual fundraiser for the Exchange Club Family Center, will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. The party will include silent and live auctions, live music provided by Earnestine and Hazel’s Band and Otis Faithful, dancing and gourmet food. Tickets are $125. Visit exchangeclub.net/handsofhope for details.