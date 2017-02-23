City Council Wades Deeper Into Beale Street Controversy

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

The lead partners of the Chicago-Memphis group that wants to manage Beale Street acknowledge they made mistakes earlier in their careers.

But Kelvin Willis and Dwain Kyles of 21 Beale Street say they deserve a chance to manage the district and have been treated unfairly by the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority, which ended contract talks with them in October after a year of negotiation.

Attorney Casey Shannon, representing the authority, told Memphis City Council members Tuesday, Feb. 21, that Willis was disbarred from practicing law in 1998 for misuse of a trust fund and that Kyles co-owned the E2 nightclub in Chicago in 2003 when a deadly stampede killed 21 people.

Shannon said those incidents were “huge red flags” even as 21 Beale outlasted several other management proposals from different firms and partnerships.

“Those two things gave us great concern,” Shannon said after he spoke of general concerns and was pressed by council member Jamita Swearengen to be more specific.

The council committee discussion Tuesday was the third in two months. Council members have questioned the establishment of the authority as well as the rejection of the 21 Beale proposal.

Willis said he was going through a divorce and “had some issues” in the late 1980s when he was disbarred.

“Since 1989, I have rehabilitated myself. I have been a successful real estate mortgage broker,” he said. “I have done development. I have a position of high trust in my church. I’m generally well thought of in the community. This was 28 years ago. I have paid that price. I wish I could turn back the hands of time, but I can’t.”

Kyles said the E2 nightclub was being rented by a man he identified Tuesday as a federal informant.

“And his responsibility was to set us up to go out of business,” Kyles said. “This story has never been told. Until a year ago I was pretty much muzzled. I couldn’t speak out because of the ongoing litigation.”

Kyles was sentenced to two years in prison following his conviction on a criminal contempt charge for code violations at the club, including overcrowding. He was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter charges.

The two-year sentence was thrown out on appeal.

The appeals court order rejecting the sentence said the trial court judge based it on deaths in the stampede. The appeals court ruling concluded the prison sentence was improper because Kyles and Hollins were not “the legal proximate cause” of the stampede and deaths and injuries.

“I was having problems with the city, unlike Beale Street where the police are very supportive – the city is supportive of the street,” Kyles told council members Tuesday. “In Chicago, I was having difficulty because there was gentrification all around us and they were not comfortable with an African-American club to the magnitude of our club. There was a lot of political pressure to make us go away.”

Kyles also denied “injecting racism” into 21 Beale’s rejection by the authority.

“It could not be further from the truth,” he said as he talked about the Beale Street Development Corp. being replaced by the authority in a court settlement with the city that BSDC director Lucille Catron is contesting in a federal court lawsuit.

“They have been treated unfairly,” Kyles said of the BSDC. “And I swear to you I cannot imagine this would have happened if they had not been African-American.”

“There is a lease and it’s in existence,” Catron’s attorney Larry Parrish said of a 1982 master lease between the city and BSDC.

Swearengen questioned why the authority saw red flags with Kyles and Willis but not with the ownership of 152 Beale St., which was closed temporarily in 2013 by a General Sessions Environmental Court order as a nuisance citing drug sales and repeated police calls to the club over the years.

“They weren’t somebody who was trying to manage the street,” Shannon said, adding the authority has no control over the nightclub.

“There still seems to be some kind of disparity that would exist because they are African-American,” Swearengen said of 21 Beale.

Several African-American tenants of the district also complained of being neglected by the authority while those in the Beale Street Merchants Association get preferential treatment, an allegation the merchants association denies.

“A handful of well-heeled business owners … are driving all decisions made relative to the future of the street,” said Bernal Smith, publisher of The New Tri-State Defender, whose offices are in the district. “They have established an economic kingdom where things have been put in place to maintain that kingdom. … They have excluded the voice and interests of independent African-American owned businesses on the street.”