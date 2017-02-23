Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

Bryant Taps Treadway to Fill Vacancy for DeSoto County Judge

The Associated Press

Updated 2:51PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed a new DeSoto County judge to fill a vacancy created by another of his recent appointments.

Craig Treadway of Olive Branch begins on the county court bench next Monday.

He succeeds Celeste Wilson, who became a circuit judge for five northern Mississippi counties. Bryant had announced Wilson's appointment in early February after a former circuit judge, Bobby Chamberlin, became a state Supreme Court justice.

The 47-year-old Treadway earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1994. He has worked in private law practice and has been DeSoto County prosecuting attorney since 1999.

Among other duties, county court judges may issue search warrants, preside over preliminary hearings and set bond.

Bryant announced his choice of Treadway on Wednesday.

