Brewery District Developer Pulls $1.1M Building Permit

VOL. 132 | NO. 39 | Thursday, February 23, 2017

495 Tennessee St., Memphis, TN 38103: Montgomery Martin Contractors LLC has filed a $1.1 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for tenant buildout in the former Tennessee Brewery, located at 495 Tennessee St.

495 Tennessee St.

Memphis, TN 38103

Permit Amount: $1.1 million

Application Date: February 2017

Owner: Tower Ventures

Tenant: Tower Ventures

Architect: LRK

Contractor: Montgomery Martin Contractors LLC

Tower Ventures, of which Brewery District co-developer Billy Orgel is the president and CEO, is listed as both the owner and tenant on the application. LRK is listed as the project’s architect.

Last March, Montgomery Martin filed more than $20 million in building permits to begin renovations on the former Tennessee Brewery.

Of the $20.6 million total, $18.8 million was allotted for the historic brewery’s renovation and for construction of a new six-story metal frame to support 58 residential units.

The other $1.8 million went toward the construction of the four-story, wood-frame Wash House building at 500 Tennessee St., which will have an additional 90 units.

Montgomery Martin sought a $4.5 million construction permit in February 2016 for a four-story parking garage at 502 Tennessee St. that will have 358 spaces and serve the public as well as residents of the Brewery District’s four residential buildings.

Germantown and Neshoba roads

Germantown, TN 38138

Permit Amount: $13 million

Project Cost: $150 million (approximate)

Application Date: February 2017

Owner: Thornwood Mixed Use Partners LLC

Tenant: Thornwood Mixed Use Partners LLC

Architect: Woodard Architecture

Contractor: Linkous Construction Co.

Details: Germantown’s roughly $150 million Thornwood development continues to grow with the filing of a $13 million building permit application to break ground on the newest building there.

The 18-acre mixed-use development near the intersection of Germantown and Neshoba roads has three other projects either underway or completed, including a retail component that is already finished and two other projects, a Hampton Inn hotel and a separate multifamily unit, that are currently under construction.

“This is a mixed-use property,” Jamie Linkous, director of business development for Linkous Construction, said of the new building. “It will have retail on the street level, apartments above, and it has a level of underground parking beneath everything.”

The permit application for 1730 S. Germantown Road filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement lists Linkous Construction as the contractor; Woodard Architecture as the architect; and Thornwood Mixed Use Partners LLC, an affiliate of project developer McNeill Commercial Real Estate, as both the owner and tenant.

2040 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

Permit Amount: $4.94 million

Project Cost: $9 million (approximate)

Application Date: February 2017

Owner: Turner Holdings

Tenant: Turner Holdings

Details: Turner Holdings LLC’s multimillion-dollar plans to upgrade its Midtown location took another step toward completion as the company filed for a $4.94 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

Turner Holdings is listed as both the owner and tenant.

This permit is part of Turner’s plans to invest nearly $9 million in the Madison Avenue milk plant near Overton Square.

In June 2016, Turner received a seven-year abatement in personal and property taxes worth $1.1 million to support a 17,700-square-foot addition to its refrigerated warehouse at 2040 Madison.

The company told The Daily News at the time that it plans to update existing equipment and add more processing equipment, including a corrugated packaging line.

However, the expansion is not without controversy.

Rezoning issues over an adjacent parcel of land the company acquired has drawn the ire of some surrounding residents, because they feel the industrial site does not mesh well with the blossoming entertainment district at its doorstep.

Turner has proposed beautification enhancements and a 10-foot concrete wall around the property to reduce noise pollution, but many Midtown residents are still unhappy.

The Memphis City Council has delayed a vote to rezone the parcel.

1350 Concourse Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

Permit Amount: $400,000 (approximate)

Application Date: February 2017

Owner: Crosstown Concourse

Tenant: Tanenbaum Dermatology Center

Architect: CS Studio

Contractor: Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc.

Details: Another Crosstown Concourse tenant is preparing to build out its space.

A nearly $400,000 building permit application for tenant infill has been filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement on behalf of Tanenbaum Dermatology Center’s new Crosstown Concourse location.

Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. is listed as the contractor for the 1350 Concourse Ave. site, and CS Studio is listed as the architect.

Tanenbaum Dermatology now joins a growing list of Crosstown Concourse tenants that have filed permits for tenant infill in February; others include Crosstown High School, Curb Market, nexAir and Crosswood LLC.