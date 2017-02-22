Tigers Struggling on Court, Baseball Sets Records

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tubby Smith and his Tigers are clinging to fifth-place in the American Athletic Conference, but if their recent play is a forecast of their future performance they will be slipping lower in the standings.

Staying in the top five is crucial for whatever chance – however small it might be – of making a run in the postseason tournament.

The top five seeds get a first-round bye, meaning the Tigers would only have to win three games in three days instead of four in four days to claim the AAC Tournament title and an automatic NCAA bid.

Is it crazy to even be worrying about such a scenario right now? Yeah, probably.

Memphis, 18-9 overall and 8-6 in the AAC, has lost three of its last four. As bad as the loss at home to Temple was when the Tigers went nearly 11 minutes without scoring, they managed to cough up a worse defeat at Connecticut last week.

The Tigers blew a 15-point lead in the second half and lost 65-62. The Tigers started the second half firing quick-trigger threes. Late in the game Jeremiah Martin and Markel Crawford took threes that were not close and the Tigers did not take care of the ball.

“In clutch situations, in late-game situations, we’ve got to be a lot more poised,” Smith said.

The Huskies also had much success playing a zone and Smith said, “We seem to have a tough time against half-court defenses.”

Next up: The Tigers play at No. 15 Cincinnati on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Bearcats are 24-3 overall, and sit atop the AAC with a 13-1 mark. It is the only time Memphis and Cincinnati play this season.

The Tigers’ Dedric Lawson is second in the league in scoring at 19.5 points per game and leading the AAC in rebounding with 10.1 boards per game. Martin’s 2.0 steals per game ranks first in the conference.

FedExPark Attendance

Records Set for Memphis vs. Tennessee

The Tigers’ baseball team set two attendance records in their season-opening series vs. the University of Tennessee. On Sunday, the series finale – won 10-0 by the Vols – was played before a single-game stadium record of 2,188. The three-game weekend series drew a total of 4,793 fans, another FedExPark record.

The Vols won two of the three games with Memphis winning 4-1 on Saturday behind starting pitcher Drew Crosby (DeSoto Central ), who gave up just one run and three hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. For his efforts, the junior lefthander was selected to the AAC’s Weekly Honor Roll.

Offensively, senior first baseman Trent Turner had a good weekend going 4-for-10 (.400) with two doubles, a home run, two runs batted in and three runs scored.

The Tigers play Illinois State in a three-game series at FedExPark this weekend beginning with a 4 p.m. game on Friday.

Creighton Makes AAC

Honor Roll for Fourth Time

Tigers junior forward Cheyenne Creighton was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll for the fourth time this season after averaging 20 points per game this past week for the Tigers.

In the win against East Carolina, which marked four-straight wins at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse, Creighton scored a team-high 19 points while pulling down six rebounds. Creighton finished 8-for-11 from the floor and led the team with three steals.

Then against Cincinnati on the road, Creighton registered her seventh double-double of the season and sixth 20+-point performance with a game-high 21 points and team-high 11 rebounds. Creighton finished the night going 9-for-11 from the floor; for the week she shot 77.2 percent from the field.

Memphis (13-13, 6-7) has three more games remaining in American Athletic Conference play before heading to the conference tournament March 3-6. Coming up for Memphis is a home game Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. against SMU.