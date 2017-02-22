Scripps Networks Misses Q4 Profit Forecasts

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52.1 million.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The owner of cable channels HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel posted revenue of $888.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $881.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $673.6 million, or $5.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

Scripps Networks shares have climbed 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5 percent. The stock has climbed 37 percent in the last 12 months.

