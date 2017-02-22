Women Executives to Discuss Career Highlights, Experiences

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

It never hurts to speak a language the other guy understands. Especially if you’re a woman going where no woman has gone before.

“In many jobs, I was the first professional woman they’d seen at that location or in a position of leadership,” said Susan Hunsberger, today a senior vice president and chief human resources officer at ServiceMaster. “But I always felt like you needed to talk a language familiar to people you were interacting with. I grew up in the Steel Curtain era of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I loved football, love baseball, and that helped me. We could talk about that.”

Hunsberger will deliver the keynote address at The Daily News Publishing Co.’s Women in Business Seminar on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and include a discussion and Q&A. A cheese-and-wine reception will follow.

Also serving as panelists: Keri Wright, chairman and CEO of Universal Asset Management Inc., Meg Crosby, principal at People Cap Advisors, and Lori Robertson Spicer, chief communications engagement officer at United Way of the Mid-South.

Among Hunsberger’s previous career stops were stints with Johnson & Johnson and GE. She doesn’t feel like she was ever denied opportunity because she was a woman. In fact, when she needed to ask questions she would – and never felt like she was dismissed.

Which isn’t the same thing as always being included.

“I would say you had to make the extra effort to be engaging, to try to fit in,” she said. “Because they weren’t going to necessarily invite you to come in. They’d go out for drinks and you wouldn’t be the first one to be invited. That didn’t bother me. I had kids and didn’t need to be hanging out after work. But sometimes they’d ask and if they did I’d tag along, if it worked out.”

At the seminar she will share her work experiences, including her “embarrassing” first day on a new job while working in the petroleum industry. She anticipates a lively discussion and good give-and-take with the audience.

Crosby says it is true that “there are some places where a glass ceiling still exists,” but she also has had opportunities, such as serving on nonprofit boards, because she is a woman.

“We’re in a knowledge economy,” Crosby said. “And women possess incredible knowledge.”