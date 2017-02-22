Last Word: This is Memphis, Sedgwick Deal Expands and Violent Crime Drops

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

There used to be a time when a 10-second shot of the Memphis streetscape in a commercial was enough to start an avalanche of speculation about the economic impact of the placement. And when people didn’t mob the city the next day, we were always hopeful that the next little peek of our brand would surely be the one that brought that about.

Hopefully we are stronger than that, otherwise we might not survive all of the excitement of this week and two intimately Memphis sojourns in television dramas.

The first was the Tuesday episode of the NBC drama “This Is Us” and its Memphis storyline that was also made here just a few weeks ago. And Thursday, the CMT series “Sun Records” debuts, also made here over the summer with an extended stay that suggests the series will reflect our complexity and more importantly – our story.

This feels more substantial than our past exposure based on Tuesday’s episode and the reason it does is because the storyline, which could have been placed in just about any place, hit pay dirt.

I think they did that by relying more on what people remember after they leave the Memphis they were raised in and the expectations those who feel Memphis before they ever get here carry with them in what is a very magical place for them.

Some of it is myth. Some of it is something very real that is already in our most enchanted visitors before they ever arrive. Blend the two and avoid diving head first into the stereotypes and the magic starts to lose the fairy dust and begins to resemble our reality.

I didn’t find myself thinking a tourism bonanza is on the way at the end of Thursday’s episode. I thought the show did what our culture has done so well for so long – connected in a way that sometimes defeats words with those things closest to the hearts of all of us no matter our distance from these landmarks.

The $33 million expansion of Sedgwick Claims Management was a big enough deal when it was announced Monday. But there is more to it. Sedwick’s expansion will be into what is now the Thomas & Betts headquarters in Southwind and Thomas and Betts is searching for a new headquarters as a result. In fact, as civic leaders were announcing Sedgwick’s expansion Monday, Thomas and Betts executive were telling their employees that it will soon be moving day. There is no location yet, But Thomas and Betts hopes to move by the end of this year.

Meanwhile in Midtown (song title?) – Turner Holdings has pulled another big building permit for its dairy expansion. The dairy owners told us earlier this year that the expansion was still on as they wait for a Memphis City Council vote in March on a parking lot and other improvements they want to go with the expansion. There is some opposition in the Overton Square area.

At the city council Tuesday a few developments in the City Hall list controversy but also life beyond the list for the council.

New crime figures from the Crime Commission show a drop in violent crime.

In the Tennessee Legislature:

The expungement bill is moving in committee. This is the legislation by Memphis Democrat Raumesh Akbari that would reduce the $450 fee. It is Akbari’s second try at this in as many years.

And conservative Republican legislator Mae Beavers encounters critics on Capitol Hill again and shuts down her office temporarily.

In the Arkansas Legislature, a bid to reinstate an unconstitutional voter ID bill that has been reworked and a compromise on guns on college campuses.

Tiger basketball and baseball notes from Don Wade leading with the struggle of the fifth place Tigers as March Madness can be heard giggling close by.

In a city that is an epicenter for diabetes in a state that ranks fifth nationally for its adult obesity rate, there is the story of a Memphis doctor whose son was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes before reaching his first year. Dr. Kashif Latif is the founder of a Bartlett endocrinology center and his son is now 20 years old.