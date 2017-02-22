VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017
‘Hamilton’ a Year Away as The Orpheum, Playhouse Announce 2017-18 Seasons
By Bill Dries
Updated 2:57PM
The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” will be coming to The Orpheum Theatre, but not until the 2018-2019 Broadway season.
(Daily News File/Andrew J. Breig)
The Orpheum’s 2017-2018 season, announced Monday, Feb. 20, features seven traveling Broadway musicals with no dates announced for the “Hamilton” stand the following season.
The Orpheum’s 2017-18 Broadway season includes:
• “The King & I,” Sept. 19-24
• “An American in Paris,” Oct. 24-29
• “The Phantom of the Opera,” Nov. 29-Dec. 10
• “Finding Neverland,” Jan. 23-28
• “The Color Purple,” Feb. 13-18
• “Wicked,” March 7-25, 2018
• “Something Rotten,” April 10-15, 2018
Also Monday, Playhouse on the Square announced productions for its 2017-2018 season that include musical stage adaptations of several movies including “Heathers: The Musical” – built around the 1988 teen film – the season opener “9 to 5: The Musical” and a dramatic stage production based on the 1998 movie, “Shakespeare In Love.”
The 17 productions are at the three Playhouse on the Square venues, which include The Circuit Playhouse and POTS@TheWorks.
Here are the 2017-18 schedules for each Playhouse venue:
Playhouse on the Square
• “9 to 5: The Musical,” Aug. 11-Sept. 3
• “Shakespeare In Love,” Sept. 22-Oct. 8
• “Peter Pan,” Nov. 17-Dec. 31
• “Once,” Jan. 19-Feb. 11
• “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” March 2-25, 2018
• “Fun Home,” May 4-27, 2018
• “Dreamgirls,” June 15-July 8, 2018
The Circuit Playhouse
• “The Flick,” Aug. 25-Sept. 10
• “Heathers: The Musical,” Oct. 6-29
• “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” Nov. 24-Dec. 23
• “The Santaland Diaries,” Dec. 1-23
• “Perfect Arrangement,” Jan. 26-Feb. 18
• “James and the Giant Peach,” March 16-April 8, 2018
• “Stupid F#!&ing Bird,” April 20-May 13, 2018
• “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody,” June 1-24, 2018
POTS@The Works
• “All Saints in the Old Colony,” Jan. 5-28, 2018
• “CRIB,” July 13-29, 2018
Both of the plays at POTS@The Works are world premiere dramas.
Eight of the POTS productions are regional premieres.