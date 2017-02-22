‘Hamilton’ a Year Away as The Orpheum, Playhouse Announce 2017-18 Seasons

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” will be coming to The Orpheum Theatre, but not until the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

The Orpheum’s 2017-2018 season, announced Monday, Feb. 20, features seven traveling Broadway musicals with no dates announced for the “Hamilton” stand the following season.

The Orpheum’s 2017-18 Broadway season includes:

• “The King & I,” Sept. 19-24

• “An American in Paris,” Oct. 24-29

• “The Phantom of the Opera,” Nov. 29-Dec. 10

• “Finding Neverland,” Jan. 23-28

• “The Color Purple,” Feb. 13-18

• “Wicked,” March 7-25, 2018

• “Something Rotten,” April 10-15, 2018

Also Monday, Playhouse on the Square announced productions for its 2017-2018 season that include musical stage adaptations of several movies including “Heathers: The Musical” – built around the 1988 teen film – the season opener “9 to 5: The Musical” and a dramatic stage production based on the 1998 movie, “Shakespeare In Love.”

The 17 productions are at the three Playhouse on the Square venues, which include The Circuit Playhouse and POTS@TheWorks.

Here are the 2017-18 schedules for each Playhouse venue:

Playhouse on the Square

• “9 to 5: The Musical,” Aug. 11-Sept. 3

• “Shakespeare In Love,” Sept. 22-Oct. 8

• “Peter Pan,” Nov. 17-Dec. 31

• “Once,” Jan. 19-Feb. 11

• “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” March 2-25, 2018

• “Fun Home,” May 4-27, 2018

• “Dreamgirls,” June 15-July 8, 2018

The Circuit Playhouse

• “The Flick,” Aug. 25-Sept. 10

• “Heathers: The Musical,” Oct. 6-29

• “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” Nov. 24-Dec. 23

• “The Santaland Diaries,” Dec. 1-23

• “Perfect Arrangement,” Jan. 26-Feb. 18

• “James and the Giant Peach,” March 16-April 8, 2018

• “Stupid F#!&ing Bird,” April 20-May 13, 2018

• “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody,” June 1-24, 2018

POTS@The Works

• “All Saints in the Old Colony,” Jan. 5-28, 2018

• “CRIB,” July 13-29, 2018

Both of the plays at POTS@The Works are world premiere dramas.

Eight of the POTS productions are regional premieres.