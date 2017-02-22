VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Rhodes College will host a talk titled “Jews and Muslims in Shakespeare’s World,” presented by Renaissance scholars Jerry Brotton and James Shapiro, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in Palmer Hall’s Hardie Auditorium on campus, 2000 North Parkway. Visit rhodes.edu.

Poplar Pike Playhouse will present “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” Thursday, Feb. 23, through March 11 at 7653 Poplar Pike. Visit ppp.org for show times and tickets.

Durham School Services will hold a hiring event and job fair Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Durham is seeking school bus drivers, diesel mechanics and bus assistants. Applicants should bring a current driver’s license and social security card. Visit durhamschoolservices.com or call 901-381-1288 for details.

The University of Memphis will host 2016 National Book Award winner Ibram Kendi for a discussion of his book “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. in the University Center Theatre, 499 University St. Cost is free. Visit memphis.edu.

Jazz piano prodigy Joey Alexander will perform in concert Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The 13-year-old is one of the youngest musicians ever nominated for a Grammy Award. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The early application deadline for the Bridge Builders Collaborate youth leadership program is Friday, Feb. 24. Designed to break down racial, socioeconomic and cultural barriers and forge ties between future community leaders, the yearlong program begins with a summer conference followed by continued leadership training and events. Current sixth- to 11th-graders can visit bridgesusa.org/collaborate to apply early for the 2017-18 school year.

Memphis vocalist Joyce Cobb will perform two shows as part of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Jazz in the Box series Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in GPAC’s Black Box Theater, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms’ Fourth, including special performances by James Meena and Barrie Cooper, as part of the Masterworks series Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.