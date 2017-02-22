Education Realty Trust Reports Q4 Results

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Education Realty Trust Inc. on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $43.2 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 56 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $14.1 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $84.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $123 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $289 million.

Education Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.90 to $2 per share.

The company's shares have dropped roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

