Attorney Harkavy Named To Wyatt’s Executive Committee

VOL. 132 | NO. 38 | Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Lee A. Harkavy is one of two attorneys from the Memphis office of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs LLP to be named to the regional law firm’s executive committee. Harkavy is a commercial transactional attorney focused primarily on representing businesses in their external growth endeavors or exit strategies. In that capacity, he advises clients on mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, and capital-raising transactions.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: I graduated from the University of Michigan Business School in 1990 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, with a concentration in finance and accounting, and then attended Vanderbilt University School of Law. In 1993, I started practicing law with the Memphis predecessor firms to Wyatt, working primarily on securities transactions and mergers and acquisitions work.

In 1998, I left the practice of law and joined Storage USA, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, where I served in a number of roles, including vice president of capital markets (in charge of all debt and equity capital raises for the company) and senior vice president of business development (in charge of all external growth strategies of the company, primarily through acquisitions).

During that time, General Electric acquired Storage USA and subsequently sold the company to Extra Space Self Storage, another publicly traded real estate investment trust, but through each transition I remained as part of the senior executive management team of the company.

In 2006, I left Extra Space Self Storage and, in 2007, returned to my former firm and the practice of law, where I have represented public and private companies and investment groups in their growth strategies.

What talent do you wish you had? While I am generally appreciative of the talents I do possess, I wish I was a scratch (par average) golfer.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? I would definitely have to say both my parents and my wife. My parents instilled in me the appreciation for family, school and a good education, and volunteerism and charity. My wife strengthened that appreciation and helped me mature even further, including persuading me to eat more vegetables.

What is the role of Wyatt’s executive committee, and what are your goals there? The executive committee is the primary management body for the entire firm, overseeing the budget, compensation and strategic planning for the firm. My goal is to assist the committee in facing the new challenges in the practice of law and to help the firm grow by embracing change.

What lessons/perspective did you gain from your experience in the corporate world? First, as a head of a department, I learned the value of teamwork, delegation and the importance of roles within the department. In addition, in my roles as both needing to raise capital and acquiring other businesses, I improved my confidence and ability to be a salesperson.

I also learned valuable leadership skills, including numerous GE-driven leadership training opportunities, such as having a personal leadership coach and becoming Six Sigma Green Belt certified. I also greatly appreciate certain GE values, such as meritocracy (i.e., reward and promote the best performers) and embracing change. Finally, I gained valuable insight to how businesses work both financially and operationally, so that as a lawyer I can better understand my client’s needs and motivations.

What do you most enjoy about your work at Wyatt? I joined the predecessor firm and then rejoined Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs for the same reason – the people. I really enjoy the people I work with throughout the firm in all of its offices, as well as our wonderful clients.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? I am so lucky to have found my wife, Laura, and we are so fortunate to have our two children.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Put your gadgets down sometimes and learn to communicate in other ways as well. Most careers you engage in will involve some form of sales (i.e., selling yourself, your product, your services, etc.), which will involve real human contact, as well as social media and networking.

Mark Vorder-Bruegge Jr. also has been named to Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs’ executive committee. Vorder-Bruegge is a member of Wyatt’s intellectual property client service team and serves as the firm’s partner-in-charge of firm technology and its deputy general counsel. He concentrates his practice in client counseling, resolution, and trial of complex problems of intellectual property, corporate governance, accounting and securities fraud, professional liability, and other business disputes.

S. Morrow Bailey Jr. has joined Diversified Trust as a senior vice president at the company’s Memphis office, where he will be responsible for client service and business development. Bailey most recently served as a founding partner at Walnut Grove Capital Partners, an investment partnership where he remains an advisory board member.

Inferno has promoted Caitlin Berry to public relations account executive and hired Natalie Clynes as a public relations project coordinator. Berry joined inferno in 2015 and most recently served as a PR project coordinator. Clynes joins the firm from the University of Memphis, where she served as a marketing assistant coordinator in alumni and constituent relations.

Hal Stansbury has joined The Barnett Group as director of business development. In his role, Stansbury will be responsible for providing clients with solutions to fit their business and employees’ needs, as well as leading new business growth for the firm. He has 11 years of experience in employee benefits services at companies such as Unum and BlueCross BlueShield.

Memphis video production company Running Pony has added Corey Kenerly as writer/producer/director, Brian Manis as writer/producer/director and Ellen Phillips as project coordinator.

Four Memphis-area engineers have been selected to participate in the 2017 Tennessee Leadership PE class, a leadership program designed to sharpen the skills of high-potential engineering leaders and current mid-level and senior leaders. They are: Jeromy Carpenter, senior cost engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District; Jason Dittrich, civil engineer, A2H Inc.; Morgan Falls, project manager, Smith Seckman Reid Inc.; Jeffrey Old, civil/sanitary department head, Fisher & Arnold Inc.