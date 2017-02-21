What are Capacity and Infrastructure?

VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Knowing your mission, vision and proposed impact is critical to your success as an organization. Equally important is the process of building your capacity and infrastructure. But what exactly are these things?

Here are three things you need to know.

1. These refer to tangible and intangibles such as people, skills, relationships, technology, processes and more.

2. These aren’t built overnight: they are developed over time.

3. These require conscious effort and investments of time.

Here’s what we mean by capacity:

1. An organization’s experience with fundraising – staff and board members.

2. A board of directors that is committed to fundraising.

3. The number of staff and volunteer leaders who are trained and experienced in fundraising.

4. The number of volunteers (trained as well as untrained but willing) available to assist with fundraising.

5. The type and quality of marketing materials available – especially the case for support.

6. The level and depth of positive public awareness among the general public and people who can either make or influence major gifts.

7. An ongoing annual fundraising program.

8. A pool of prospective donors that includes individuals, businesses and foundations.

The term infrastructure is used to refer to systems and people that support an organization’s fundraising activities. This includes things such as:

1. A fundraising plan.

2. Staff whose formal job responsibilities include fundraising.

3. Policies and procedures for processing and acknowledging gifts.

4. A development committee of the board of directors.

5. A fund development council comprised of board members and other volunteers.

6. Clearly defined roles and responsibilities in the area of fundraising for staff and board members.

7. Donor relationship management software that is consistently used to track and report on all elements of fundraising activities.

8. An adequate budget for fundraising and fund development activities.

Review these two lists and use them as a tool for evaluating your organization’s fundraising capacity and infrastructure. Discuss whether or not you really have the capacity and infrastructure you need. Ask probing questions. For example, is your capacity and infrastructure on paper and in action? How do you bring what’s on paper to life? Do the things you have on paper produce the desired outcomes? Do you need to do things differently?

Trying to use your capacity and infrastructure will let you know whether these really exist and what you need to do to strengthen them. You want to be accountable to your community and funders regarding the investments they make in your organization. You need to demonstrate that you have the capacity and infrastructure to manage the resources that others invest in your organization for the purpose of delivering on your mission.

Fundraising capacity and infrastructure are at the heart of an organization’s ability to deliver on its mission and secure funding. Take the time to invest in them; they can help carry you through the good times and the hard times.

Mel and Pearl Shaw, owners of fundraising consultancy firm Saad&Shaw, can be reached at 901-522-8727 or saadandshaw.com.