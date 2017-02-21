UTHSC Names Director for Health Equity Research Center

VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Dr. Michelle Martin will be the focus of a reception at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center this week that also will highlight the new Center for Innovation in Health Equity Research that she’s been brought in to lead.

The Wednesday, Feb. 22, reception to introduce Martin to the community is a kind of formal unveiling of the work she’ll lead at the center. Its focus is on making a difference in health outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities who have been diagnosed with cancer, a passion of Martin’s ever since her college years.

“I started my academic career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the individual who recruited me worked in the area of cancer,” Martin said. “Once I graduated from school, I knew I would work in the area of disparities. It was just clear that too many individuals are living far fewer years than others when we have the opportunity to make a difference in that respect. I knew I had to be in that space and be part of the solution.”

The outlet she’s using to try and be part of that solution is through UTHSC’s new center, the work of which will span the cancer continuum – from detection through diagnosis and treatment as well as prevention.

The center will be supported with resources from the UTHSC partnership with West Cancer Center and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. As far as Martin herself, she plans to work with cancer survivors, caregivers, providers and organizations in Memphis to figure out what areas of research would best benefit cancer patients – and to coordinate efforts already underway.

Martin explains the problem – and the motivation behind the launch of the center – this way:

“African-Americans and other minorities, as well as those with fewer financial resources, tend to have poorer cancer-related outcomes. They’re more likely, depending on the cancer, to have higher incident rates as well as being diagnosed at later stages and have poorer five-year survivals. So I was brought in to address those inequities in outcomes.”

How does that work need to unfold? Ask Martin, and settle in for an unsurprisingly long answer. “It’s a big call,” she says.

It involves, among other things, getting to people early to promote behavior that reduces the risk of developing cancer. People who are physically active, she says, are less likely to develop cancer. Nutrition and obesity also play a role.

Martin also is working with statewide cancer prevention and control initiatives. Looking ahead to other work she anticipates pursuing, she expects to study things like the best methods to help minorities with cancer increase their level of physical activity.

She also hopes to study ways to improve the lives of caregivers of patients with cancer. That’s so they can make sure they’re giving the best care to their loved ones as well as taking care of their own health.

“Dr. Martin was recruited in part to accelerate our efforts to address the longstanding disparity in outcomes for African-Americans diagnosed with cancer,” said Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, executive director of the West Cancer Center. “We believe that through her research, we will make tangible progress to reduce these differences.”