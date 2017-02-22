Turner’s Midtown Expansion Continues With $4.9M Permit

VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Turner Holdings LLC’s multimillion-dollar plans to upgrade its Midtown location took another step toward completion as the company filed for a $4.94 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

The permit application for additions to an existing cooler lists Big-D Construction Corp. as the contractor, Bob McCaskill as the engineer and Brady Moore as the architect.

Turner Holdings is listed as both the owner and tenant.

This permit is part of Turner’s plans to invest nearly $9 million in the Madison Avenue milk plant near the edge of Overton Square.

In June 2016, Turner received a seven-year abatement in personal and property taxes worth $1.1 million to support a 17,700-square-foot addition to its refrigerated warehouse at 2040 Madison.

The company told The Daily News at the time that it plans to update existing equipment and add more processing equipment, including a corrugated packaging line.

However, the expansion is not without controversy.

Rezoning issues over an adjacent parcel of land the company acquired has drawn the ire of some surrounding residents, because they feel the industrial site does not mesh well with the blossoming entertainment district at its doorstep.

“We not are taking a position that Turner Dairy needs to go, but we are taking a position that it’s big enough as it is,” Midtown Memphis Development Corp. president Sam Goff told The Daily News in December.

Turner has proposed changes to the property, which include beautification enhancements and a 10-foot concrete wall around the property to reduce noise pollution, but many Midtown residents are still unhappy.

Most recently, the Memphis City Council delayed a vote to rezone the parcel in question to allow time to explore alternative options, which include a possible relocation of the facility.