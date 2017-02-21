Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Sedgwick Announces $34M Expansion; Will Create 150 New Jobs

Sedgwick Claims Management has announced plans to expand its corporate headquarters in Memphis, which will result in the creation of 150 local jobs.

Dave North, CEO of Sedgwick Claims Management, announces the expansion of the Memphis-based company's headquarters Monday, Feb. 20.

(Daily News/Patrick Lantrip)

The expansion will consolidate Sedgwick’s headquarters into a single campus in Shelby County and locate research and development functions to the south, according to Ted Townsend, chief operating officer for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“We always look to partner strategically with companies and focus on their long-term growth,” Townsend said. “So when a company like Sedgwick enters a cycle of growth, we want to be there each and every time to make sure that when they put capital at risk to create jobs, we’re there so serve them.”

