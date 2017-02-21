Hamilton Looms as Orpheum, Playhouse on the Square Announce Seasons

VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton will be coming to the Orpheum theater, but not until the 2018-2019 Broadway season, those running the Downtown landmark announced Monday, Feb. 20.

The Orpheum’s 2017-2018 season features seven traveling Broadway musicals with no date announced for the Hamilton stand the following season.

Here is the schedule of shows for 2017-2018 with the dates they will run:

The King & I, Sept. 19-24, 2017

An American in Paris, Oct. 24-29, 2017

The Phantom of the Opera, Nov. 29-Dec. 10, 2017

Finding Neverland, Jan. 23-28, 2018

The Color Purple, Feb. 13-18, 2018

Wicked, March 7-25, 2018

Something Rotten, April 10-15, 2018

Also Monday Playhouse on the Square announced its productions for its 2017-2018 season that include musical stage adaptations of several movies including “Heathers: The Musical” -- built around the 1988 teen film – and the season opener – “9 to 5: The Musical” and a dramatic stage production based on the 1998 movie “Shakespeare In Love.”

The 17 productions are at the three Playhouse on the Square venues which include The Circuit Playhouse and POTS@TheWorks.

Here are the schedules for all three:

Playhouse on the Square:

9 to 5: The Musical, Aug. 11-Sept. 3, 2017

Shakespeare In Love, Sept. 22-Oct. 8, 2017

Peter Pan, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 2017

Once, Jan. 19-Feb. 11, 2018

Laughter on the 23rd Floor, March 2-March, 25, 2018

Fun Home, May 4-May 27, 2018

Dreamgirls, June 15-July 8, 2018

The Circuit Playhouse:

The Flick, Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2017

Heathers: The Musical, Oct. 6-29, 2017

Junie B. Jones: The Musical, Nov. 24-Dec. 23, 2017

The Santaland Diaries, Dec. 1-Dec. 23, 2017

Perfect Arrangement, Jan. 26-Feb. 18, 2018

James and the Giant Peach, March 16-April 8, 2018

Stupid F#!&ing Bird, April 20-May 13, 2018

Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody, June 1-June 24, 2018

POTS@The Works:

All Saints in the Old Colony, Jan. 5-Jan. 28, 2018

CRIB, July 13-29, 2018

Both of the plays at POTS@The Works are world premiere dramas. Eight of the POTS productions are regional premieres.