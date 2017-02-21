VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 201: Certification Round Up: First Steps to Certify with the City of Memphis” Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Discover the importance of certification, learn about the city’s diversity programs, meet certifying agency representatives and start the application process on site. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Memphis Area Transit Authority will hold a career fair for customer service and call center representatives Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Airways Transit Center, 3033 Airways Blvd. Applicants should bring a resume and cover letter as well as two forms of identification, and should be prepared for on-site interviews.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, will present “Memphis on the Move.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

Rhodes College will host a talk titled “Jews and Muslims in Shakespeare’s World,” presented by Renaissance scholars Jerry Brotton and James Shapiro, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in Palmer Hall’s Hardie Auditorium on campus, 2000 North Parkway. The seminar will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. reception and followed by a Q&A. Visit rhodes.edu.

Poplar Pike Playhouse will present “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” Thursday, Feb. 23, through March 11 at 7653 Poplar Pike. Visit ppp.org for show times and tickets.

The University of Memphis will host 2016 National Book Award winner Ibram Kendi for a discussion of his book “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. in the University Center Theatre, 499 University St. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Cost is free. Visit memphis.edu.