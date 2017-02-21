$13M Building Permit Pulled for Thornwood

VOL. 132 | NO. 37 | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Germantown’s roughly $150 million Thornwood development continues to grow with the filing of a $13 million building permit application to break ground on the newest building there.

The 18-acre mixed-use development site near the intersection of Germantown and Neshoba roads has three other projects either underway or completed, including a retail component that is already finished and two other projects, a Hampton Inn hotel and a separate multifamily unit, that are currently under construction.

“This is a mixed-use property,” Jamie Linkous, director of business development for Linkous Construction Co., said of the new building. “It will have retail on the street level, apartments above, and it has a level of underground parking beneath everything.”

The permit application for 1730 S. Germantown Road filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement lists Linkous Construction as the contractor; Woddard Architecture as the architect; and Thornwood Mixed Use Partners LLC, an affiliate of project developer McNeill Commercial Real Estate, as both the owner and tenant.